First-year Cronulla head coach Craig Fitzgibbon has revealed that a decision on the futures of Aiden Tolman, Matt Moylan and Andrew Fifita is yet to be made despite each playing within the final year of the respective deals in the Shire.

With the collective all beyond their 30th birthday and the Sharks seeking to breathe new life into a pack pushing for only their second premiership, there remains a valid view that the members of the Sharks' old guard could soon fall by the wayside.

However, when speaking on SEN 1170 on Thursday morning, Fitzgibbon was unwilling to show, or even speak, on his hand.

When quizzed on Tolman and Fifita's future at Shark Park, the Roosters legend stated that March was not the month to be speculating on potential extensions.

“It’s too early to say,” Fitzgibbon stated.

“They are both getting on with age and Aiden is getting close to his 300th game.

“It’s too early in the season to assess."

The son of former Cronulla boss Allan Fitzgibbon went on to stress that if present form was to be worked into any equation, the pair of bruisers were currently working with their best feet forward.

“But they are both performing and holding the middle of the game for us at the moment," Fitzgibbon continued.

“Over the past couple of weeks, they have done an outstanding job through the middle period and out of halftime.

“At the moment, it’s just too early to say.”

After running for 111 metres, dishing a pair of offloads and completing 20 tackles in the Sharks' Round 2 win over Parramatta, Moylan has also pressed a strong case to continue on with Cronulla.

Yet, while conceding the former Panther had made great strides towards recapturing his best form, Fitzgibbon claimed a call on the 30-year-old's future was also up in the air.

“He (Moylan) had a rough trot for four years,” Fitzgibbon delineated.

“He’s worked really hard to care for himself, his preparation.

“He just had such a good preseason.

“He is off-contract but if he keeps performing the way he is, hopefully, that won’t be too long.”

Fitzgibbon will lead his side into battle against arch-rivals St George Illawarra in Wollongong on Thursday night, with the fixture acting as the 44-year-old's first at the helm to take place in his hometown.