Australian Rugby League Commission chief Peter V'landys has stated his desire to see a 17-team NRLW competition that would coexist freely with the men's competition within the next five years.

As first reported by Fox Sports, the enterprising chairman claimed that this fully fleshed-out tournament would have its fixtures played prior to NRL contests - creating routine double-headers akin to yesteryear.

Presently, the competition is currently comprised of six teams - Brisbane, Sydney, Newcastle, Parramatta, Gold Coast and St George Illawarra - with the Cowboys, Raiders, Tigers, Rabbitohs, Sharks, Bulldogs and Storm all vying for a place beside them.

While a quartet of expansion sides were originally set to enter the NRLW by the completion of the 2024 season, V'landys also outlined that each of the four successful bidders would enter during 2023 instead.

And although there is sure to be vocal opposition to this expansion acceleration, with cries surrounding slender finances and a thin talent pool sure to ring loud, the visionary said that these views held no weight with him.

“We fund the male players so there’s no reason we shouldn’t also be funding the female players and that’s what we’re doing,” V’Landys delineated.

“The previous administration had all the clubs paying for the women’s competition, the NRL has now taken that over so we’re paying the majority of the costs to quickly expand the women’s competition.

“That’s why the clubs now are looking to get a licence because it’s a lot more attractive than what it was before."

V'landys sought to set minds further at ease by succinctly explaining exactly why growth at pace was better than biding time.

“The reason I want to go to 10 teams next year is because there will be four clubs applying for the two spots, so why not just give them all four," he continued.

“Why have two clubs miss out if they feel they can field a team?

“There’s an argument that the depth of players isn’t there and you may injure women if they’re not to the same standard but I think with the two-state authorities running their competitions, I think there probably is enough players.

“There are a number of women’s teams in the New South Wales and Queensland Cup, so there are a lot of women who are playing the game.”