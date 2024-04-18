Luke Brooks has made a remarkable impact since joining the Manly side in 2024.

The Sea Eagles have kicked off the NRL campaign in impressive form, having won three games out of six, including a win against the three-time premiership winners, Penrith Panthers.

Brooks has played a crucial role in this year's Manly side, and it's clear that his halfback partnership with Sea Eagles legend Daly Cherry-Evans has contributed to his improved form.

Since his move to the Northern Beaches side, Brooks has never looked back and expressed that he's never been happier.

Entering a team like Manly was an excellent choice for Brooks' career. The squad already has numerous experienced players with exceptional skills, making him a seamless fit and a valuable addition to the club.

After playing 205 NRL games over a decade, Brooks has never had the opportunity to participate in finals football, something every player who makes the NRL dreams of.

No one felt the frustration of West Tigers fans more than the halfback during that time, leading Brooks to admit that he had lost his passion for the game.

For the first time in his career, Luke Brooks doesn't need to be the main man. The immense pressure placed on the 29-year-old halfback was noticeable to everyone who follows the NRL.

“Definitely, especially when you're losing, when it's continual losing,” Brooks said to the Sydney Morning Herald.

“It makes it tough. Us as footy players, the way we [feel] probably depends on if we're gonna lose on the weekend. It shouldn't be like that. But when you continue to lose, it does end up like that.”

This is why the transition to a new environment and a fresh beginning at Manly has been refreshing for Brooks.

He no longer has to bear the weight of wearing the No.7 jersey and the associated pressure. The responsibility has now been shifted, encouraging a collaborative effort between the halves duo.

In his six appearances with Manly, Brooks has showcased impressive attacking skills, scoring one try and assisting three. Furthermore, his defensive performance has been consistently commendable.