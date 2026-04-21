The Canterbury Bulldogs 38 to 20 loss to the Parramatta Eels landed harder than most expected, and the reaction has followed just as quickly.

This was never a normal game. Parramatta were celebrating 40 years since their 1986 premiership win over the Bulldogs, in front of their home crowd and former legends.

Rivalry games already carry their own weight, and this one had emotion layered all over it. The Bulldogs came in off a statement win over the Penrith Panthers and were expected to handle a Parramatta side missing key players. The script was written before kickoff.

Rugby league rarely follows that script. As Phil Gould often says, it is a funny game Rugby League.

Parramatta brought energy, intent and desperation. Everything they touched turned into points. The Bulldogs were off in key moments and paid for it.

The focus has quickly shifted to selection decisions, particularly the call made by Cameron Ciraldo to shift Josh Curran into the centres following the late withdrawals of Stephen Crichton and Enari Tuala.

Curran is not the reason the Bulldogs lost this game.

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He was handed a difficult assignment. He was coming back from rib cartilage damage and asked to defend on an edge against a side that identified that space early.

The coaching staff backed his effort, his defensive mindset and his understanding of the system. They also saw value in getting minutes into his legs, knowing he will be required as part of the forward rotation across the season, particularly with the demands on players like Jacob Preston and the potential for Origin selection to impact the squad.

The intention was clear. Build his fitness. Use his work rate. Lean on trust.

The execution did not land. Curran had errors in his game and Parramatta capitalised. The speed of the contest and the positional demands made it a far greater challenge than anticipated.

That does not fall solely on one player. The Bulldogs had multiple defensive lapses that they would normally control. Josh Addo-Carr produced a moment of pace on the outside that few players in the game can contain. Ronald Volkman attacked the line directly and found space through defenders who are usually reliable.

Several tries came from kicks, loose ball and contested possession where Parramatta won the effort areas.

The Eels earned their result and deserved the moment.

What changed the conversation came later in the match.

With Jacob Kiraz suffering an MCL injury, Jonathan Sua was brought into the game with just under 40 minutes remaining and played out the final stretch. He handled it well.

Sua scored a try, carried strongly and did not look out of place in a high intensity contest. There was one error that led to points, but his overall contribution showed composure and physical readiness. For a player stepping into that environment mid game, it was a performance that will have registered with the coaching staff.

That is where the discussion around selection becomes more relevant.

Fans look at that performance and see a player ready to start. They see a straightforward change. They see an opportunity that should have come earlier.

The coaching staff look at a broader picture. Match fitness, physical condition, defensive reliability over extended minutes and the demands of the system all factor into the decision making. Sua has had knee concerns this season and there have been games where he has pulled up sore. Those details matter when selecting a player to start in a rivalry match.

What has now shifted is that Sua has shown he can step in and contribute. That builds trust.

On the edges, there is also pressure building.

Marcelo Montoya came under scrutiny following a difficult outing. A dropped ball immediately after the Bulldogs had posted points halted momentum at a key stage. The defensive moment against Addo-Carr proved costly. Across recent weeks, his output has not reached the level he produced last season.

Selection standards apply across the squad. When form dips, competition for positions increases.

Team Tuesday now becomes significant.

The expected return of Crichton will reshape the backline. Tuala's availability will also influence the final make up. Kiraz's injury opens a spot that will need to be filled, and Sua has now put himself firmly into that conversation. Jethro Rinakama is another pushing for an opportunity, along with other developing players working through the system.

The broader question remains.

Is it time for Ciraldo to back some of the juniors within the club?

The pathway at the Bulldogs is not built on short term reactions. Players are expected to earn their role, show consistency and meet the standards required at NRL level. There are strong performances in New South Wales Cup, with players like Logan Spinks and Alex Conti continuing to develop and push their case, but selection is based on more than isolated performances.

What this loss has done is bring the conversation forward.

Sua has shown he can handle the step up. Others are applying pressure. The coaching staff now have evidence within an NRL game to assess.

Trust remains the central factor.

Curran was selected on trust. He was given a role that suited the longer term needs of the squad. It did not come off on the day.

Sua has now begun to earn that same trust.

The decisions that follow will shape how quickly the next group of players move from potential to regular first graders.

The Bulldogs are building toward sustained success. Every selection feeds into that process.