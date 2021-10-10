The NRL's Integrity Unit will once again have their work cut out for them when they commence their investigation into the link between Penrith and a trifecta of alleged border hopping fans.

According to reports from The Sydney Morning Herald's Adam Pengilly, the punishers of misconduct in the game are seeking to determine how a group of men in their 20s were able to obtain tickets to the Suncorp Stadium decider and whether they have any links to the premiership team.

Following the release of footage capturing the New South Welsh trio celebrating with a raft of Panthers after the final whistle in this month's Grand Final, each of the members of the carload that were said to have illegally crossed the northern border were slapped with hefty fines.

Per Pengilly's report, the travelling group were said to have entered Queensland with incorrect documents and have been collectively fined over $12,000.

Though the investigation will see the league speak with Nathan Cleary about a supposed link to the men aged 23, 24 and 25, Penrith are said to be confident that their players, staff and organisation will be cleared of any wrong doing in the matter.

Still, the investigation is unlikely to be concluded until the NRL are content with their findings as to how the group were able to gain close contact to Cleary and his under fire teammate, Tyrone May.

This probe is the latest chink in the Panthers' competition winning celebrations following May's tone deaf social media post and the recent reports that the 2021 premiers had damaged the Provan-Summons trophy.

It is not yet known what the extent of any punishments are likely to be for any of the involved or adjacent parties.