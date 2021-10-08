The Penrith Panthers are reportedly the subject of an NRL investigation for damaging the Provan-Summons trophy.

While the NRL allow clubs to buy a replica of the premiership trophy after winning a competition for display by the team, the trophy itself must be returned to the competition each year.

It's understood the trophy is worth around $30,000, and if damage is proven, the competition will ensure the Panthers pay for it to be fixed.

According to a Fox Sports report, the NRL are furious with the Panthers after images reportedly surfaced online of the iconic Provan-Summons figures detached from the rest of the trophy.

It's understood the NRL have already asked the Panthers for answers, although the competition are yet to make an official statement on the issue.

The Panthers lifted the trophy after winning the premiership decider against the South Sydney Rabbitohs at Suncorp Stadium on Sunday evening.

Since then, the party has kicked on for the Penrith club ahead of what will be an eventual return to Sydney before the new pre-season.

It's understood this isn't the first time the Provan-Summons trophy has been broken, however, the images on social media have angered NRL CEO Andrew Abdo and the competition bosses.

The most well-known incident of trophy damage was in 1989, when Canberra Raiders star Laurie Daley dropped the trophy out of a moving ute during a parade after the green machine won the big dance that year.