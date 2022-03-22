A wide range of injuries and suspensions, as well as sides unexpectedly out of form, could cause a wide-scale shake-up to team lists for Round 3.

Here's all the latest team news and rumours ...

St George Illawarra Dragons vs Cronulla Sharks

St George Illawarra Dragons

Andrew McCullough is expected to be the only player out for the Dragons, having suffered an elbow injury. Given the Red V took the challenge up to the Penrith Panthers last weekend, it's tipped they won't make any more changes than they have to. Given their lack of depth at hooker, Moses Mbye will likely be forced to start, with Jayden Sullivan, who spent time at hooker late last year, to play in the number 14 jersey.

Cronulla Sharks

Teig Wilton's suspension will bring Siosifa Talakai into the second row, with Royce Hunt slotting straight back onto the bench. Unfortunately for Cronulla, Wade Graham is still a number of weeks away. Ronaldo Mulitalo (concussion) is also a question, but will be named on the wing this afternoon, with Connor Tracey to keep his spot in the centres.

Cameron McInnes is also a chance of coming into the starting side after his return ahead of schedule from the bench, pushing Dale Finucane to the front row and either Toby Rudolf or Braden Hamlin-Uele back to the bench.

Wests Tigers vs New Zealand Warriors

Wests Tigers

Jock Madden will come straight into the halves for the Tigers, with Jackson Hastings suspended for a dangerous throw. Jacob Liddle is also nearing a return and would replace Jake Simpkin. The Tigers could well be tempted into other changes given their horror show against the Knights, but expect Michael Maguire to stay the course for now.

New Zealand Warriors

It has been tipped that the Warriors will stay unchanged for this week's clash, although there is a chance Addin Fonua-Blake may fail to overcome a hand injury. He will be named this afternoon nonetheless.

South Sydney Rabbitohs vs Sydney Roosters

South Sydney Rabbitohs

The Rabbitohs will continue their search for their first win of the season in the local derby, with few changes expected after a late surge brought them back into the game and forced golden point against the Storm. Cameron Murray will almost certainly return to the starting side for Siliva Havili at lock. Blake Taaffe and Liam Knight are also pushing for their returns, which could see Siliva Havili and Davvy Moale drop out of the side.

Sydney Roosters

The Roosters are unlikely to make any changes after their big win over the Sea Eagles, although all of Connor Watson, Joseph Manu and Sitili Tupouniua are under injury clouds, but are all expected to be named.

Penrith Panthers vs Newcastle Knights

Penrith Panthers

The Panthers are likely to be forced into plenty of changes for their clash with the Knights. Brian To'o is out with injury, while James Fisher-Harris is likely to be in the same boat. Robert Jennings and young gun Taylan May will fight for the wing spot, while Spencer Leniu will partner Matthew Eisenhuth in the front row, bringing J'maine Hopgood onto the bench after he served as 18th man last week. Scott Sorensen is also set to miss out with injury, which should bring Chris Smith onto the bench.

Newcastle Knights

Kalyn Ponga is set to miss another week, while David Klemmer and Daniel Saifiti will return from injury. That pushes Jacob Saifiti back to the bench, while Mitchell Barnett moves to the edge to replace Lachlan Fitzgibbon, who is out injured. One of Leo Thompson or Mat Croker will likely drop out of the side to accommodate the return of both gun props.

Melbourne Storm vs Parramatta Eels

Melbourne Storm

After last week's carnage, Craig Bellamy will be letting out a sigh of relief that he isn't being forced into any more changes this time around. Alec MacDonald and Tepai Moeroa have both been strong off the bench and, while there could be a push to bring Jack Howarth into the side at this point, it won't be this week.

Parramatta Eels

It's understood Bryce Cartwright is likely to take Jakob Arthur's spot on the Parramatta bench in an unforced swap, while Marata Niukore is also due back from injury and will likely take the spot of Makaeshi Makatoa. No forced changes for Parramatta however.

Canberra Raiders vs Gold Coast Titans

Canberra Raiders

Brad Schneider will slot straight back into the halves for the Raiders after an impressive Round 1 performance, before he missed Round 2 with coronavirus. Nick Cotric and Jordan Rapana are also likely to come back into the side, Rapana for the first time this year, taking James Schiller and Sebastian Kris out - although Kris could yet retain his spot ahead of Matthew Timoko.

Ricky Stuart could also be tempted to bring Xavier Savage into the side at fullback after last week's deplorable effort against the Cowboys, shifting Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad into the centres, but whether he bites that bullet or not remains to be seen.

Gold Coast Titans

Corey Thompson is set to make his return on the wing for the Titans, however, Greg Marzhew was close to best on ground in last week's victory over the Warriors, making it an exceptionally tough call for Ricky Stuart. Phillip Sami, given his consistency, would appear unlikely to lose his spot at this stage. Another option could be to move Sami into the centres for either Brian Kelly or Patrick Herbert, however, that also seems unlikely, while playing a specialist winger from the bench ahead of Will Smith also seems unlikely.

Brisbane Broncos vs North Queensland Cowboys

Brisbane Broncos

No changes are expected for the two and zero Broncos. Billy Walters' move back to the bench was a success with no need for change, while Tesi Niu's return was also strong.

North Queensland Cowboys

Mitchell Dunn has injured his ACL and will miss the remainder of the season. Ben Condon is the most likely addition to the bench for him, while Jamayne Taunoa-Brown is also likely to return, pushing Jordan McLean back to the bench and Griffin Neame out of the side. Regardless of Taunoa-Brown's recovery, Neame is still likely to miss out, with Reuben Cotter set to return. If Taunoa-Brown plays, then Cotter could replace veteran Jake Granville in the 14 jumper.

Manly Sea Eagles vs Canterbury Bulldogs

Manly Sea Eagles

The Sea Eagles will be desperate for a major turn around this week after two straight losses to start the season against the Panthers and Roosters - both in ugly fashion. Des Hasler has a shortage of options to change his side around though and with no injuries, could pick an unchanged line up.

Canterbury Bulldogs

Despite a loss to the Broncos in Round 2, the Bulldogs aren't tipped to make any changes.