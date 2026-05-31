South Sydney Rabbitohs superstar Latrell Mitchell will remain sidelined until after Game 2 of the State of Origin series following an update from coach Wayne Bennett.

The bulging disc problem that has been troubling Mitchell will see him miss out on contention for the NSW Blues' second encounter, with reports surfacing from the Sydney Morning Herald that he is still a few weeks away from returning to the field.

“His back is no worse, it's just taken a little longer to rehab, that's all,” Bennett said to the SMH on Sunday.

“He won't be picked in Origin. He won't be back until we play Parra, which is after Origin II.”

Mitchell is set to return for the Eels clash in Round 18, meaning he will miss crucial games against the Manly Sea Eagles on Thursday and the Brisbane Broncos the following week before they are met with a bye.

Since his arrival at Redfern, Mitchell's career has been plagued with injuries and has been limited to 11 games each over the past two seasons. His back injury comes at a poor time, with Mitchell returning to career-best form in the left centre position for the Rabbitohs.

Bunnies duo Campbell Graham and David Fifita are both hopeful to return for their trip to Brookvale, which is a crucial clash during the Origin period where two points are extremely valuable.

With Jack Wighton due back in Round 18 as well, the Rabbitohs will move into the final stages of the season with stars back on deck and no-doubt will be in the mix for playing in September.