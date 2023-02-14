Wests Tigers duo Luke Brooks and Apisai Koroisau will miss this weekend's trial match against the Canberra Raiders, however the pair are on track to play the Titans in Round 1.

Tim Sheens has named Brandon Wakeham and Jake Simpkin at halfback and hooker respectively with the first-grade pairing both picking up calf injuries at training, and will sit out the warm-up clash.

Despite their heavy recruitment, Wests currently sit last on the pre-season challenge ladder after copping a 48-12 loss to the Warriors in New Zealand last weekend. However, the side has named recruits Isaiah Papali'i, David Klemmer and Charlie Staines in the squad.

Koroisau was set to make his captaincy debut in the clash after being unveiled as the skipper on Monday, however will have to wait until Round 1 to lead out his new side for the first time.

John Bateman is also unavailable with the English edge-forward still yet to touch down in Australia due to visa issues, putting the back-rower in doubt for the opening match in under three weeks time.

Adam Doueihi is set to partner Brooks and Koroisau in the club's spine, however there's still question marks over who will snare the fullback role, with the race being led by incumbent Daine Laurie, however Staines and rookie Jahream Bula are hot on his heels.

The Wests Tigers will face Canberra sans Brooks and Koroisau this Sunday at Belmore Sports Ground as they aim to avoid the pre-season challenge's wooden spoon just months after finishing last in the NRL.