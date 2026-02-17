Brisbane Broncos forward Xavier Willison has been vocal about his excitement being in London.

It is his first time being in London, and like anyone does when they travel to a new country, Willison went sight seeing before focusing on training with the team as they prepare for the World Club Challenge.

"We were at London at the start, so we got to do some sight seeing," Willison revealed.

From the front of Buckingham Palace, to Big Ben and Tower Bridge, Willison and his teammates explored famous locations.

Willison spoke about the preparations the Broncos have gone through to prepare for their clash against Hull KR.

"It's been pretty cold, but we've been able to get some sun, which is really good," Willison said to the media.

The Broncos completed their training at Hymers College against Hull FC and Willison was happy to see some familiar faces.

“It was good to see John Asiata and Carty [ John Cartwright ], he was our defensive coach at the Broncos so I had a lot to do with him,” he said.

“We've been ticking the last couple of boxes before we get to the game.

“I'm really keen for it… I'm excited to do something I've never done before, which is coming over here to play."