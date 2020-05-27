Cronulla Sharks young gun Bronson Xerri has broken his silence as he stares at a potential four-year ban from ASADA for testing positive to performance-enhancing steroids.

The 19-year old, who is one of the best young talents in the NRL, had a knock on the door by ASADA on Tuesday morning and moments later the anti-doping agency handed him a provisional four-year suspension notice.

Speaking for the first time, Xerri says that he was devastated by the recent events.

“I’m devastated but I’m bound by a process so I can’t talk at this stage,” he told The Daily Telegraph.

“I wish I was playing with the boys this weekend but I can’t. I wish them all the best.”



The NRL released the following statement on the matter on Tuesday afternoon.

“Mr Xerri has been provisionally banned from training and playing on the eve of rugby league’s season restart under the NRL’s anti-doping policy,’’ the statement read.

“Mr Xerri is prohibited from participating in any WADA compliant sport, including rugby league, while the provisional suspension is in place.

“Under the Anti-Doping Policy, Mr Xerri now has the opportunity to have his B-sample analysed.”