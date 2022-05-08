Penrith star Nathan Cleary has come out in support of former Panther Tyrone May after a strong showing in the Super League, backing the 25-year-old to make a comeback to the NRL.

May was released from his Penrith contract in 2021 after making a controversial post on Instagram in the aftermath of the 2021 grand final, signing with the Catalan Dragons in the Super League not long after.

In 2020, the then-Panther pleaded guilty to four counts of recording intimate images without consent and narrowly avoided jail, sentenced to 300 hours of community service and a three-year good behaviour bond.

With May signed to just a one-year deal with the Dragons, Cleary is hopeful he will get another chance to make amends in the NRL.

“I’ve been watching him play, he’s one of my best mates, it’s good to see him get his opportunity over there and taking it with both hands,” Cleary said to the Sydney Morning Herald.

“I think he’s really enjoying it, it’s something different, and he’s got away for a bit.

“I miss him. One day I’d love to see him back here. It’s been a good change and he can reinvent himself. We’ll see what happens, I’m just glad he’s playing footy and enjoying himself.”

Catalans coach Steve McNamara was full of praise for the playmaker, impressed with his form since joining the French side.

“He’s a young man who made a mistake in the past but, for us, he’s been really good. He’s been exemplary,” McNamara said.

“We weren’t quite sure where we were going to play Tyrone initially, but his utility value has been outstanding for us.

“His two best games for us have come when he played fullback against Warrington when Sam Tomkins was injured, then at five-eighth against Castleford when he was our man of the match.

“He’s a really intelligent player, a cool character and someone who has been no bother whatsoever. We’ve not made a decision yet in terms of what we will do moving forward, but he’s been a pleasure to have around.”

May himself has given no indication of a possible return to the NRL, but should such a situation eventuate, the league would need to give formal approval before the 25-year-old could return to the field.