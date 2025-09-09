The Cronulla Sharks have confirmed the re-signing of KL Iro through to the end of 2029 in an enormous coup for the club.\r\n\r\nJust weeks after locking down Blayke Brailey until the end of 2030 as their future permanent captain, Iro has committed to the club for another three seasons.\r\n\r\nBrailey was already signed through to the end of 2026 and would have been able to test free agency on November 1, but will now not be doing that, with the Perth Bears losing another possible poaching candidate.\r\n\r\nIro, who has spent a chunk of this year out injured, has played 35 NRL games, scoring 16 tries, with his form this year on either side of his injury going to another new level.\r\n\r\nThe 25-year-old is a Cook Islands international and debuted at NRL level in 2022, before having to wait until early in the 2024 campaign to become a permanent part of Craig Fitzgibbon's side.\r\n\r\nIro revealed upon signing his contract that he almost gave the game away at one point.\r\n\r\n"Four years ago, I was close to giving up footy, so to sign this contract is massive," Iro said.\r\n\r\n"I was reflecting on it when I signed. If I stayed back in the Islands, I don't know what I'd be doing.\r\n\r\n"Being here now and calling this home for another four years is massive for me.\r\n\r\n"This club gave me an opportunity when no one else would. I just love the boys, love the club, love the community and love the area as well. It's amazing.\r\n\r\n"Fitzy (coach Craig Fitzgibbon) has been huge for me.\r\n\r\n"He's developed me into the player I've become now. I think I've got a lot of levels to go. The club has instilled a lot of trust in me, and I've got to give that back now.\r\n\r\n"The more I play, the more my goals grow and the better I want to get."\r\n\r\nIro's long-term re-signing makes him among the club's longest-contracted players, with the club having Blayke Brailey and Nicho Hynes as their only other players contracted for as long.\r\n\r\nIro will hold a spot in the centres for the Sharks moving forward, with Ronaldo Mulitalo locking up a wing spot until the end of 2028.\r\n\r\nThe rest of the back five has question marks for Cronulla, with fullback William Kennedy off-contract at the end of this year, and the trio of Sam Stonestreet, Sione Katoa, and Jesse Ramien all off-contract at the end of next year.\r\n\r\nSharks general manager of football Darren Mooney said Iro will only keep improving.\r\n\r\n"KL is an extremely impressive individual on and off the field," Mooney said.\r\n\r\n"His consistency and impact reflect the level of work he puts in at training. He's an integral part of our squad and is only 35 games into his NRL journey.\r\n\r\n"We know he'll only get better and we're excited to watch him excel in black, white and blue for years to come."