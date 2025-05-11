Canterbury Bulldogs winger Blake Wilson has addressed his future, revealing that he would "love" to remain at the club as he runs off-contract at the end of the 2025 NRL season.

One of seven players off-contract at the end of the season, Wilson started the season in first-grade but has since been relegated to the NSW Cup after Jacob Kiraz returned to the line-up from injury.

A handy back-up winger, he has unfortunately failed to cement a starting spot in the side and his future remains clouded as several up-and-coming players are beginning to make a name for themselves in the lower grades.

Linked with a move to the Parramatta Eels at the end of last season, the 24-year-old is bound to attract interest as he is free to speak and negotiate with rival teams.

However, he insists that he would love to remain at Belmore.

"I want to stay. I love the club and I love all the boys and the supporters are great as well," Wilson told Zero Tackle.

"If I can stay, I definitely want to stay...I love how we train and it's everything I want to be a part of."

While Wilson's future remains in limbo, another winger is progressing through the club's ranks and was recently awarded a contract extension until the end of the 2027 season.

A member of Fiji's 2024 Pacific Championships squad, Jethro Rinakama is one of the many promising players coming through their pathways system and appeared in both the SG Ball Cup and Jersey Flegg Cup Grand Finals last year.

A Bankstown Bulls and Chest Hill Hornets junior, he was on show during the NRL Pre-Season Challenge in which he scored a double against the Wests Tigers.

"I think he's going to be awesome," Wilson said.

"He trains really hard and is a strong and big player."