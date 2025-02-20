A Canterbury Bulldogs winger has been rewarded with a contract extension after he scored two tries in their first pre-season match against the Wests Tigers last weekend.

A Bankstown Bulls and Chest Hill Hornets junior, Ratu Rinakama has re-signed with the club until the end of the 2027 NRL season and will join the NRL full-time squad immediately.

Only 18, Rinakama is one of the many promising players coming through their pathways system and appeared in both the SG Ball Cup and Jersey Flegg Cup Grand Finals last year.

A member of Fiji's 2024 Pacific Championships squad, he is also undertaking a Bachelor of Engineering away from the football field.

“Jethro has been a shining example of the strength of the Club's pathways in recent seasons,” Bulldogs GM of Football Phil Gould said.

"He is a bright young man both on and off the field, and we are very pleased with his development so far.

“We are confident he will be knocking on the door for a first-grade debut in the coming seasons.”