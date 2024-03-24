Manly Sea Eagles head coach Anthony Seibold has revealed he believes his team's late overruled try in Sunday afternoon's narrow loss to the Parramatta Eels was the incorrect decision.

While not wanting to take a shot at the officials, Seibold said he thought it was a try, ultimately overruled due to obstruction.

"I'm biased, so I thought it was a try, but again, it wasn't a try. We had to keep fighting, and we scored a try after that," Seibold said during his post-game press conference.

"It's a tough comp. There are a cluster of teams that are really close and Parramatta were too good there today at times. There are definitely some things we can hang onto there."

Seibold, who admitted he "probably wouldn't" take the call up with the NRL during the coming week, was left seeing red over the decision which played a hand in costing his side two competition points against the blue and gold.

Captain Daly Cherry-Evans said he understood the ruling, but admitted it was hard to watch.

"I understand the ruling," Cherry-Evans said.

"The rule is black and white, but it's really hard to watch."

Manly had earlier ran out to a 14-0 lead in the contest, with Seibold suggesting it was refereeing and a change to the management of the game which had originally allowed the blue and gold back into the contest.

“I need to be really careful what I say here but I think the management of the game changed a little bit,” Seibold said when quizzed on what had changed after a strong start for his side.

“So I think they started to get some calls their way, some field position and possession and they are a good enough side to take it right.

“But it was a fair game of footy right, both sides were in the contest… but they ultimately had a fair bit of possession.

“But I was really proud of the group, they kept fighting.”

Seibold said it was subjective as to rulings in the ruck.

“I'm not too sure, I'm not too sure why it changed but just some of the interpretations in and around the ruck,” Seibold said.

“But they are all subjective right, so I'm not going to go into it but it just seems like the management of the game changed a little bit.

“You've got to adjust to that and the best teams can do that. We're striving to be in that group of teams right at the top so we will keep improving.

“We'll learn and get better.”

The NRL's head of football Graham Annesley is expected to make comment on the obstruction call during his weekly footy briefing on Monday afternoon.