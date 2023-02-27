Jesse Ramien believes an NRL premiership is well within Cronulla's reach after inking a three-year extension with the club on Monday morning.

The Sharks announced that the centre would remain in the Shire until at least the end of 2026 this morning, locking up four of their five backline members this off-season.

MORE: Get your Cronulla Sharks 2023 Season Guide NOW!

Set to call Cronulla home for at least four more seasons, Ramien opened up to Zero Tackle reporter Ethan Lee Chalk over his decision to stay with the club that gave him a chance - twice.

“It's unreal. To be able to call this home for a further three years is massive for myself and my family," the 25-year-old centre told Zero Tackle.

"I love what the club's been building. I love the culture. I love the boys. Most of all I love the area and the community. It's been like a second community to me and I never really wanted to go.

"Obviously there's contract negotiations as you have to do and all the little things you have to do to get the contact done, but I'm just super glad it's all done."

The outside back has played six seasons in the NRL, five of which for the Sharks, with a one-year stint with the Newcastle Knights in 2019 the only outlier in his career.

Ramien struggled for consistency in the Hunter and was starved of the ball on Newcastle's right edge, eventually returning to the Sharks in 2020 on a four-year deal.

It was that show of faith that sealed the deal for Ramien, and ensured the Indigenous All Star would remain in the Shire long-term.

“It didn't work out the way I wanted and for Cronulla to put the trust in me to hand me a four-year deal, that's something I'll be grateful for," Ramien continued.

"That's why I sort of want to repay them. (It would) be unreal for us to go out with the team we've got now especially and win a premiership."

"I think that's something that we definitely can do. We showed little glimpses of what we can do last year and I think we're only gonna build on it this year."

Ramien is expected to start at right centre in this weekend's season opener against the South Sydney Rabbitohs in-between Briton Nikora and Sione Katoa, however the club is expected to be without Nicho Hynes in the semi-final rematch.