Following the drama of 'Pongagate', which ended with Knights star fullback Kalyn Ponga re-signing with Newcastle after months of media infused mania, Sydney Roosters teenage sensation Joseph Suaalii is looking to squash any uncertainty around his future with his current club.

Suaalii, who is only 18-years-old, has had his young career in the spotlight since emerging as one of the most desired youth prospects in nearly a decade.

The young Rooster burst onto the scene two years ago, when the Bondi based team poached Suaalii from his junior club, the South Sydney Rabbitohs, with a contract that had a similar structure to that of Ponga's.

Signed on until the end of the 2024 season, Suaalii has the same contract clause as Ponga did - essentially a player option in the last two years (2023 & 2024) and the ability to jump codes to rugby union if the opportunity arises.

However, despite the similarities between the two's contracts, Suaalii has stated where his future lies - the Sydney Roosters.

“I’m just focused on this year now. I love it here, I don’t want to leave,” Suaalii told the Sydney Morning Herald.

”Everyone has looked after me and now I just want to play footy.”

One underlying narrative that's often plagued Ponga's years at the Knights has been his potential to leave for rugby union. Suaalii has similarly stated a burning desire to eventually try his hand at the 15-man-game.

While Ponga has indicated a deeper commitment to rugby league in recent years, the unknown of this clause is a risky proposition for a club that's invested so much into a single player.

Suaalii has reiterated his intentions around this switch, stating that his immediate future is with the Roosters.

“To be honest, I’m not really thinking about that. I’m thinking about now, what I can do at the club, what I can bring to the team and obviously try to win the comp," Suaalii said.

“I don’t look too far [ahead]. The next couple of years I will just look at now, this year. I love it here and I don’t want to leave. It’s a good club.”