Despite reports ahead of the Knights' 21-16 loss in Wollongong at the weekend that star back Kalyn Ponga's path to joining the Dolphins had been cleared, the latest turn in a tiresome rollercoaster has seen relations mended between the 24-year-old and the Hunter club.

As first stated by Dean Ritchie of The Daily Telegraph, negotiations on a three-year extension that would have seen the Origin rep remain on the Knights' books until the cessation of 2027 broke down last Friday.

While denied by head coach Adam O'Brien and Ponga himself after Sunday's defeat at the hands of the Dragons, Ritchie claimed that said extension was pulled due to persistent meddling from the Queenslander's father, Andre Ponga.

It has previously been said that despite acting on his son's behalf in securing a deal worth in the vicinity of $1.2 million per season, Ponga Snr had created a sticking point with the club surrounding how the new contract would be announced to the public.

In Andre's eyes, the hypothetical announcement was something that should have sat solely with his family in an effort to both control narratives and maximise returns.

For the Knights, announcing player deals and dismissals has always been their right - with the prospective Ponga agreement no different.

But while this singular semantic acted as a sticking point that could well have derailed the relationship between Ponga and the people of the Hunter, secondary reports from 7 News journalist Michelle Bishop have revealed that Kalyn's father has sought to keep the peace after a five-day standoff.

“The deal was pulled. It took some resurrecting on behalf of Andre,” Bishop told SEN1170.

“From what I understand Andre spent time yesterday apologising to key figures in the club.

“It’s back on the table because of Andre’s actions yesterday. The deal is to be announced very shortly. Really it’s a case of the Knights putting their foot down and saying we are in control of this club, not you.

“Caught in the middle of this is Kalyn, who just wants to play some footy.”

Ponga is currently contracted to the Knights until the end of the 2024 season, however a clause in his dated deal has granted him the ability to vacate the remainder of this agreement.

Should Bishop's reports prove on the money, and the tedium of the 'will he, won't he' saga finally comes to its finale, Ponga would remain in red and blue armour until the end of 2027 - a period that should, well and truly, see all of his potential met.

Ponga and his side are set to travel to host Parramatta at McDonald Jones Stadium on Sunday afternoon and will be desperate to arrest their four-game losing streak.