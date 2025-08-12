Josh Papali'i has had one of the best seasons of his 14-year NRL career, returning to the QLD Maroons side, winning State of Origin, playing for the ladder-leading Canberra Raiders, and becoming the club's most capped player.

It's been a season for the ages for ‘Big Papa', and while many believed it to be his final farewell to the NRL, the 33-year-old has other plans.

Speaking to AAP News, Papali'i shared that while he had originally planned to shift over to the Super League to close out his impressive rugby league career, he has had a change of heart in recent months.

"I know where I want to be, but I know there are things that have to happen for me to stay [at the Raiders]," he admitted.

"I totally understand. I've got to consider seeing myself somewhere else as well.”

The veteran prop understands better than most that the NRL is a business and that change is inevitable, but that hasn't stopped him from holding out hope.

"I love Canberra, this has been a part of my life for the last 16, 17 years,” said Papali'i.

"I've left it up to my management team. I'm hoping, but hope doesn't always get it over the line."

Papali'i admitted his initial thoughts of leaving stemmed from a lack of belief in himself, as well as his ability to continue representing at a first-grade level.

"I just felt like at the time and place when I was speaking to the media a few months ago, I wasn't in a good place,” said Papali'i.

"My footy probably wasn't up to scratch.

"I feel like with jerseys, you've got to earn them, and I felt like I wasn't earning my jersey at that time."

He expressed his love for the Raiders and only wanted what was best for the club at the time.

"The club means a lot to me so the last thing I wanted to do was be in the way of them signing a really great youngster coming through,” said Papali'i.

While his initial concerns were admirable, having returned to the Origin arena all while leading the Raiders to a first-place spot on the ladder has filled Papali'i with a breath of confidence.

"I feel like if I am in the way, I love the club too much to sit here and let that happen.

"But I don't think that's the case at the moment," said Papali'i.

"I feel like I'm earning my jersey at the moment. I'm keeping my spot in the team and I'm adding value."

While no deal has been formally agreed to, all signs point to at least another year of ‘Big Papa' in Canberra, which is sure to excite Raiders fans.