Payne Haas, Latrell Mitchell and Reece Walsh all failed to trouble the scoreboard in Round 12 as the Brisbane Broncos and South Sydney Rabbitohs both came up short.

Despite their failure to register votes, Haas' has kept all of his lead intact, with the top three not changing.

Nicho Hynes and David Fifita both made big plays to get within striking distance though, with Hynes registering 16 votes against the Newcastle Knights, and Fifita managing 14 votes against the Canterbury Bulldogs.

Cameron Munster's inability to score in Melbourne's win over the Dolphins drops him to sixth, equal with Dylan Edwards, who managed a score of 16 votes to move within six of the hundred barrier.

With the Origin period now upon us, all of Haas, Mitchell, Walsh, Hynes, Fifita and Munster will miss opportunities to score, opening the way for players behind on the leaderboard like Dylan Edwards, Campbell Graham, Cody Walker and Shaun Johnson to make moves.

Outside the top ten, there were a number of players who registered a full 20 votes this weekend, led by Tom Trbojevic and Nathan Cleary, while James Tedesco and William Kennedy were the other players handed unanimous man of the match honours.

Here are all the votes from Round 12.

Brisbane Broncos vs Penrith Panthers

St George Illawarra Dragons vs Sydney Roosters

South Sydney Rabbitohs vs Parramatta Eels

Cronulla Sharks vs Newcastle Knights

Wests Tigers vs North Queensland Cowboys

The Dolphins vs Melbourne Storm

Canterbury Bulldogs vs Gold Coast Titans

Canberra Raiders vs Manly Sea Eagles

Top ten

