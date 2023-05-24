NRL Rd 18 - Titans v Broncos
GOLD COAST, AUSTRALIA - JULY 16: David Fifita of the Titans is tackled during the round 18 NRL match between the Gold Coast Titans and the Brisbane Broncos at Cbus Super Stadium, on July 16, 2022, in Gold Coast, Australia. (Photo by Chris Hyde/Getty Images)

Payne Haas, Latrell Mitchell and Reece Walsh all failed to trouble the scoreboard in Round 12 as the Brisbane Broncos and South Sydney Rabbitohs both came up short.

Despite their failure to register votes, Haas' has kept all of his lead intact, with the top three not changing.

Nicho Hynes and David Fifita both made big plays to get within striking distance though, with Hynes registering 16 votes against the Newcastle Knights, and Fifita managing 14 votes against the Canterbury Bulldogs.

Cameron Munster's inability to score in Melbourne's win over the Dolphins drops him to sixth, equal with Dylan Edwards, who managed a score of 16 votes to move within six of the hundred barrier.

With the Origin period now upon us, all of Haas, Mitchell, Walsh, Hynes, Fifita and Munster will miss opportunities to score, opening the way for players behind on the leaderboard like Dylan Edwards, Campbell Graham, Cody Walker and Shaun Johnson to make moves.

Outside the top ten, there were a number of players who registered a full 20 votes this weekend, led by Tom Trbojevic and Nathan Cleary, while James Tedesco and William Kennedy were the other players handed unanimous man of the match honours.

Here are all the votes from Round 12.

Brisbane Broncos vs Penrith Panthers

Matt Clements Scott Pryde Dan Nichols Jack Blyth
5 Nathan Cleary Nathan Cleary Nathan Cleary Nathan Cleary
4 Dylan Edwards Dylan Edwards Dylan Edwards Dylan Edwards
3 Patrick Carrigan Patrick Carrigan Herbie Farnworth Patrick Carrigan
2 Isaah Yeo Herbie Farnworth Brian To'o Brian To'o
1 Herbie Farnworth Isaah Yeo Patrick Carrigan Isaah Yeo

St George Illawarra Dragons vs Sydney Roosters

Matt Clements Scott Pryde Dan Nichols Jack Blyth
5 James Tedesco James Tedesco James Tedesco James Tedesco
4 Ben Hunt Jack de Belin Jack de Belin Ben Hunt
3 Jack de Belin Ben Hunt Jaydn Su'A Jack de Belin
2 Jaydn Su'A Jaydn Su'A Luke Keary Jaydn Su'A
1 Moses Suli Luke Keary Ben Hunt Luke Keary

South Sydney Rabbitohs vs Parramatta Eels

Matt Clements Scott Pryde Dan Nichols Jack Blyth
5 Mitchell Moses Mitchell Moses Dylan Brown Mitchell Moses
4 Dylan Brown Dylan Brown Mitchell Moses Junior Paulo
3 Junior Paulo Junior Paulo Wiremu Greig Dylan Brown
2 Wiremu Greig Wiremu Greig J'maine Hopgood J'maine Hopgood
1 J'maine Hopgood J'maine Hopgood Junior Paulo Wiremu Greig

Cronulla Sharks vs Newcastle Knights

Matt Clements Scott Pryde Dan Nichols Jack Blyth
5 William Kennedy William Kennedy William Kennedy William Kennedy
4 Nicho Hynes Nicho Hynes Nicho Hynes Nicho Hynes
3 Matt Moylan Connor Tracey Connor Tracey Connor Tracey
2 Royce Hunt Matt Moylan Jack Williams Royce Hunt
1 Ronaldo Mulitalo Royce Hunt Matt Moylan Matt Moylan

Wests Tigers vs North Queensland Cowboys

Matt Clements Scott Pryde Dan Nichols Jack Blyth
5 Jahream Bula Jahream Bula Starford To'a Jahream Bula
4 Starford To'a Starford To'a Jahream Bula Starford To'a
3 Luke Brooks Luke Brooks Luke Brooks Luke Brooks
2 Apisai Koroisau Apisai Koroisau Apisai Koroisau Apisai Koroisau
1 Stefano Utoikamanu Stefano Utoikamanu Stefano Utoikamanu Stefano Utoikamanu

The Dolphins vs Melbourne Storm

Matt Clements Scott Pryde Dan Nichols Jack Blyth
5 Eliesa Katoa Jahrome Hughes Jahrome Hughes Jahrome Hughes
4 Nick Meaney Eliesa Katoa Eliesa Katoa Eliesa Katoa
3 Jahrome Hughes Nick Meaney Nick Meaney Nick Meaney
2 Jamayne Isaako Kodi Nikorima Jamayne Isaako Jamayne Isaako
1 Kodi Nikorima Jamayne Isaako Kodi Nikorima Kodi Nikorima

Canterbury Bulldogs vs Gold Coast Titans

Matt Clements Scott Pryde Dan Nichols Jack Blyth
5 Matt Burton Tevita Pangai Junior Tevita Pangai Junior Matt Burton
4 Tevita Pangai Junior David Fifita David Fifita Tevita Pangai Junior
3 David Fifita Tino Fa'asuamaleaui Matt Burton David Fifita
2 Tino Fa'asuamaleaui Matt Burton Tino Fa'asuamaleaui Tino Fa'asuamaleaui
1 Jayden Campbell Jayden Campbell Phillip Sami Jayden Campbell

Canberra Raiders vs Manly Sea Eagles

Matt Clements Scott Pryde Dan Nichols Jack Blyth
5 Tom Trbojevic Tom Trbojevic Tom Trbojevic Tom Trbojevic
4 Josh Schuster Josh Schuster Josh Schuster Josh Schuster
3 Taniela Paseka Reuben Garrick Reuben Garrick Taniela Paseka
2 Reuben Garrick Taniela Paseka Ethan Bullemor Reuben Garrick
1 Ethan Bullemor Ethan Bullemor Taniela Paseka Ethan Bullemor

Top ten

