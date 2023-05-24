Payne Haas, Latrell Mitchell and Reece Walsh all failed to trouble the scoreboard in Round 12 as the Brisbane Broncos and South Sydney Rabbitohs both came up short.
Despite their failure to register votes, Haas' has kept all of his lead intact, with the top three not changing.
Nicho Hynes and David Fifita both made big plays to get within striking distance though, with Hynes registering 16 votes against the Newcastle Knights, and Fifita managing 14 votes against the Canterbury Bulldogs.
Cameron Munster's inability to score in Melbourne's win over the Dolphins drops him to sixth, equal with Dylan Edwards, who managed a score of 16 votes to move within six of the hundred barrier.
With the Origin period now upon us, all of Haas, Mitchell, Walsh, Hynes, Fifita and Munster will miss opportunities to score, opening the way for players behind on the leaderboard like Dylan Edwards, Campbell Graham, Cody Walker and Shaun Johnson to make moves.
Outside the top ten, there were a number of players who registered a full 20 votes this weekend, led by Tom Trbojevic and Nathan Cleary, while James Tedesco and William Kennedy were the other players handed unanimous man of the match honours.
Here are all the votes from Round 12.
Brisbane Broncos vs Penrith Panthers
|Matt Clements
|Scott Pryde
|Dan Nichols
|Jack Blyth
|5
|Nathan Cleary
|Nathan Cleary
|Nathan Cleary
|Nathan Cleary
|4
|Dylan Edwards
|Dylan Edwards
|Dylan Edwards
|Dylan Edwards
|3
|Patrick Carrigan
|Patrick Carrigan
|Herbie Farnworth
|Patrick Carrigan
|2
|Isaah Yeo
|Herbie Farnworth
|Brian To'o
|Brian To'o
|1
|Herbie Farnworth
|Isaah Yeo
|Patrick Carrigan
|Isaah Yeo
St George Illawarra Dragons vs Sydney Roosters
|Matt Clements
|Scott Pryde
|Dan Nichols
|Jack Blyth
|5
|James Tedesco
|James Tedesco
|James Tedesco
|James Tedesco
|4
|Ben Hunt
|Jack de Belin
|Jack de Belin
|Ben Hunt
|3
|Jack de Belin
|Ben Hunt
|Jaydn Su'A
|Jack de Belin
|2
|Jaydn Su'A
|Jaydn Su'A
|Luke Keary
|Jaydn Su'A
|1
|Moses Suli
|Luke Keary
|Ben Hunt
|Luke Keary
South Sydney Rabbitohs vs Parramatta Eels
|Matt Clements
|Scott Pryde
|Dan Nichols
|Jack Blyth
|5
|Mitchell Moses
|Mitchell Moses
|Dylan Brown
|Mitchell Moses
|4
|Dylan Brown
|Dylan Brown
|Mitchell Moses
|Junior Paulo
|3
|Junior Paulo
|Junior Paulo
|Wiremu Greig
|Dylan Brown
|2
|Wiremu Greig
|Wiremu Greig
|J'maine Hopgood
|J'maine Hopgood
|1
|J'maine Hopgood
|J'maine Hopgood
|Junior Paulo
|Wiremu Greig
Cronulla Sharks vs Newcastle Knights
|Matt Clements
|Scott Pryde
|Dan Nichols
|Jack Blyth
|5
|William Kennedy
|William Kennedy
|William Kennedy
|William Kennedy
|4
|Nicho Hynes
|Nicho Hynes
|Nicho Hynes
|Nicho Hynes
|3
|Matt Moylan
|Connor Tracey
|Connor Tracey
|Connor Tracey
|2
|Royce Hunt
|Matt Moylan
|Jack Williams
|Royce Hunt
|1
|Ronaldo Mulitalo
|Royce Hunt
|Matt Moylan
|Matt Moylan
Wests Tigers vs North Queensland Cowboys
|Matt Clements
|Scott Pryde
|Dan Nichols
|Jack Blyth
|5
|Jahream Bula
|Jahream Bula
|Starford To'a
|Jahream Bula
|4
|Starford To'a
|Starford To'a
|Jahream Bula
|Starford To'a
|3
|Luke Brooks
|Luke Brooks
|Luke Brooks
|Luke Brooks
|2
|Apisai Koroisau
|Apisai Koroisau
|Apisai Koroisau
|Apisai Koroisau
|1
|Stefano Utoikamanu
|Stefano Utoikamanu
|Stefano Utoikamanu
|Stefano Utoikamanu
The Dolphins vs Melbourne Storm
|Matt Clements
|Scott Pryde
|Dan Nichols
|Jack Blyth
|5
|Eliesa Katoa
|Jahrome Hughes
|Jahrome Hughes
|Jahrome Hughes
|4
|Nick Meaney
|Eliesa Katoa
|Eliesa Katoa
|Eliesa Katoa
|3
|Jahrome Hughes
|Nick Meaney
|Nick Meaney
|Nick Meaney
|2
|Jamayne Isaako
|Kodi Nikorima
|Jamayne Isaako
|Jamayne Isaako
|1
|Kodi Nikorima
|Jamayne Isaako
|Kodi Nikorima
|Kodi Nikorima
Canterbury Bulldogs vs Gold Coast Titans
|Matt Clements
|Scott Pryde
|Dan Nichols
|Jack Blyth
|5
|Matt Burton
|Tevita Pangai Junior
|Tevita Pangai Junior
|Matt Burton
|4
|Tevita Pangai Junior
|David Fifita
|David Fifita
|Tevita Pangai Junior
|3
|David Fifita
|Tino Fa'asuamaleaui
|Matt Burton
|David Fifita
|2
|Tino Fa'asuamaleaui
|Matt Burton
|Tino Fa'asuamaleaui
|Tino Fa'asuamaleaui
|1
|Jayden Campbell
|Jayden Campbell
|Phillip Sami
|Jayden Campbell
Canberra Raiders vs Manly Sea Eagles
|Matt Clements
|Scott Pryde
|Dan Nichols
|Jack Blyth
|5
|Tom Trbojevic
|Tom Trbojevic
|Tom Trbojevic
|Tom Trbojevic
|4
|Josh Schuster
|Josh Schuster
|Josh Schuster
|Josh Schuster
|3
|Taniela Paseka
|Reuben Garrick
|Reuben Garrick
|Taniela Paseka
|2
|Reuben Garrick
|Taniela Paseka
|Ethan Bullemor
|Reuben Garrick
|1
|Ethan Bullemor
|Ethan Bullemor
|Taniela Paseka
|Ethan Bullemor
Top ten
|1
|Payne
Haas
|0
|161
|2
|Latrell
Mitchell
|0
|112
|3
|Reece
Walsh
|0
|101
|4
|Nicho
Hynes
|16
|98
|5
|David
Fifita
|14
|95
|6
|Cameron
Munster
|0
|94
|6
|Dylan
Edwards
|16
|94
|8
|Campbell
Graham
|0
|85
|9
|Cody
Walker
|0
|82
|10
|Shaun
Johnson
|0
|79