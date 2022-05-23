A perfect round for Nicho Hynes has seen the Cronulla Sharks half move to within five votes of the lead in the race to be crowned the 2022 NRL MVP.

Round 11 voting has seen Hynes rewarded for steering the Sharks past the Titans with a perfect 20 out of 20. He was one of only three players to achieve the feet this weekend, with Joseph Tapine and Jackson Hastings the other two.

With Cameron Munster recording his second straight zero, his grip on the lead has narrowed. Four votes for James Tedesco and 20 for Hynes means both are now within five votes, while another 11 votes for Penrith Panthers and New South Wales Blues lock Isaah Yeo has him charging up into fourth spot, ten votes off the pace.

A logjam exists behind, with Harry Grant and Dylan Edwards both falling away in the last fortnight, while Ben Hunt's 15 votes has him moving up to seventh.

Jackson Hastings is this week's other big mover, climbing up to 17th on the back of his 20 out of 20 - his third perfect game of the season.

Here are all the Round 11 votes.

Newcastle Knights vs Brisbane Broncos

The Knights and Broncos played out a fairly tight first 60 minutes in the Hunter, before the Broncos put the foot down to run away with the game. Selwyn Cobbo scored another double as the men from Red Hill made it five wins on the trot, with Cobbo and Haas among the best on ground.

Matt Clements Scott Pryde Dan Nichols Jack Blyth 5 Selwyn Cobbo Payne Haas Selwyn Cobbo Selwyn Cobbo 4 Payne Haas Selwyn Cobbo Payne Haas Payne Haas 3 Corey Oates Kalyn Ponga Corey Oates Corey Oates 2 Kalyn Ponga Ezra Mam Ezra Mam Kalyn Ponga 1 Ezra Mam Corey Oates Kalyn Ponga Ezra Mam

Wests Tigers vs Canterbury Bulldogs

Jackson Hastings and Jock Madden led the show for the Tigers on Friday evening in the early game at Leichhardt as Michael Maguire's side stopped a slide with a solid win against a team well off the pace in Canterbury.

Matt Clements Scott Pryde Dan Nichols Jack Blyth 5 Jackson Hastings Jackson Hastings Jackson Hastings Jackson Hastings 4 Luke Garner Jock Madden Jock Madden Jock Madden 3 Joe Ofahengaue Joe Ofahengaue Luke Garner Joe Ofahengaue 2 Jock Madden Luke Garner Joe Ofahengaue Jeremy Marshall-King 1 Jeremy Marshall-King Jeremy Marshall-King Jeremy Marshall-King Luke Garner

Parramatta Eels vs Manly Sea Eagles

In a game not without its controversy, the Parramatta Eels were able to come away with a narrow win over the Manly Sea Eagles. Ryan Matterson and Clint Gutherson led the way, while Daly Cherry-Evans and Reuben Garrick were among the best for Manly.

Matt Clements Scott Pryde Dan Nichols Jack Blyth 5 Ryan Matterson Ryan Matterson Clinton Gutherson Ryan Matterson 4 Clinton Gutherson Clinton Gutherson Ryan Matterson Clinton Gutherson 3 Reuben Garrick Daly Cherry-Evans Reuben Garrick Daly Cherry-Evans 2 Will Penisini Dylan Brown Tom Trbojevic Reuben Garrick 1 Kieran Foran Shaun Lane Will Penisini Dylan Brown

St George Illawarra Dragons vs New Zealand Warriors

On a wet afternoon at Kogarah, it was the Dragons up against the Warriors, and the Red V, on a day when Jonny Raper was farewelled, put together a performance which was gritty in nature. Talatau Amone, Ben Hunt and Moses Suli were among the best for the Red V.

Matt Clements Scott Pryde Dan Nichols Jack Blyth 5 Talatau Amone Ben Hunt Talatau Amone Ben Hunt 4 Cody Ramsey Moses Suli Cody Ramsey Talatau Amone 3 Shaun Johnson Addin Fonua-Blake Ben Hunt Cody Ramsey 2 Ben Hunt Cody Ramsey Addin Fonua-Blake Addin Fonua-Blake 1 Addin Fonua-Blake Zac Lomax Moses Suli Zac Lomax

North Queensland Cowboys vs Melbourne Storm

The Cowboys are most certainly the real deal. That is the consensus after they sent the Storm tumbling to their second straight loss on the weekend, this time by 30 points. Tom Dearden, Chad Townsend and Jeremiah Nanai were all excellent.

Matt Clements Scott Pryde Dan Nichols Jack Blyth 5 Jeremiah Nanai Tom Dearden Tom Dearden Jeremiah Nanai 4 Tom Dearden Chad Townsend Jeremiah Nanai Tom Dearden 3 Valentine Holmes Valentine Holmes Valentine Holmes Reece Robson 2 Reece Robson Jeremiah Nanai Reece Robson Valentine Holmes 1 Tom Gilbert Reece Robson Tom Gilbert Chad Townsend

Sydney Roosters vs Penrith Panthers

One of this week's few unanimous man of the match performances saw Jarome Luai score two tries and run for more than 100 metres as he assisted in putting away the extremely inconsistent Sydney Roosters. James Fisher-Harris, Taylan May and Isaah Yeo were among the best on ground.

Matt Clements Scott Pryde Dan Nichols Jack Blyth 5 Jarome Luai Taylan May Jarome Luai Jarome Luai 4 James Fisher-Harris Jarome Luai Isaah Yeo Isaah Yeo 3 Apisai Koroisau Isaah Yeo Taylan May James Fisher-Harris 2 Taylan May Stephen Crichton Stephen Crichton James Tedesco 1 James Tedesco Dylan Edwards James Tedesco Taylan May

South Sydney Rabbitohs vs Canberra Raiders

The Rabbitohs have been left with plenty of soul searching to do after another loss, this time at the hands of the resurgent Raiders in Dubbo. It was a performance set up in the middle third, with the order of all five votes unanimous across the entire panel for this one.

Matt Clements Scott Pryde Dan Nichols Jack Blyth 5 Joseph Tapine Joseph Tapine Joseph Tapine Joseph Tapine 4 Hudson Young Hudson Young Hudson Young Hudson Young 3 Josh Papalii Josh Papalii Josh Papalii Josh Papalii 2 Tom Starling Tom Starling Tom Starling Jack Wighton 1 Jack Wighton Jack Wighton Jack Wighton Tom Starling

Gold Coast Titans vs Cronulla Sharks

It was the Nicho Hynes show on the Gold Coast during Sunday's second game, with the Sharks able to put the Titans away in the rain. Hynes was joined by Lachlan Miller on debut, while Blayke Brailey was also exceptional for the Sharks.

Matt Clements Scott Pryde Dan Nichols Jack Blyth 5 Nicho Hynes Nicho Hynes Nicho Hynes Nicho Hynes 4 Lachlan Miller Lachlan Miller Lachlan Miller Blayke Brailey 3 Blayke Brailey Blayke Brailey Jayden Campbell Jarrod Wallace 2 Jarrod Wallace Jayden Campbell Blayke Brailey Lachlan Miller 1 Jayden Campbell Ronaldo Mulitalo Jarrod Wallace Jayden Campbell

Top 10

Click here to view the full leaderboard.