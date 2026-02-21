Hull KR coach Willie Peters has declared his interest in becoming the inaugural coach of the incoming PNG Chiefs, confirming he would welcome discussions about leading the NRL's 19th franchise when it enters the competition in 2028.

Currently contracted to English Super League outfit Hull KR until 2028, Peters has built one of the most impressive coaching resumes abroad.

In his fourth season at the club, he has secured a remarkable 73 per cent win record, guided Hull KR to victory in the World Club Challenge and overseen a further three trophies in the space of 12 months.

Despite being settled in England, Peters has confirmed the PNG opportunity would pique his interest.

“The short answer is I would be interested in that conversation,” Peters told the Daily Telegraph.

“It's a unique opportunity because it is a team where you can create culture and a DNA of that club for many, many years.

“But setting up the culture of PNG would excite me. Connection and care are the two values that I hold really closely to any team that I coach, and it's what I value.

“Living away from home, you will basically need to be a family in PNG and create a family environment.

“That's something I believe I have done well here at Hull KR.”

Peters' name has previously been linked to NRL vacancies at the Newcastle Knights and Gold Coast Titans, while he is among a shortlist of experienced candidates — including Jason Demetriou, Brad Arthur and Adrian Lam — being touted to lead the PNG franchise.

Peters has served as an assistant to master coach Wayne Bennett, an experience he credits as pivotal in his development.

“Having a feel for players and people is a massive part of rugby league,” Peters said.

“You've either got that feel for people, or you don't, and there's none better than Wayne in terms of understanding the player.

“I've been very fortunate to work with some very good coaches, so I feel I've done my apprenticeship.

“I have deliberately taken my time and coached every grade in the junior pathways, which not many coaches do.

“When the time is right to coach in the NRL, I'll be ready.”

In addition to his Super League success, Peters has strengthened his international pedigree, serving as an assistant coach for the Kangaroos under Kevin Walters in recent months.

While he insists he is comfortable in England, the lure of returning to the NRL remains strong.

“I believe I'm ready to go,” he said.

“The only way you can show that is by getting an opportunity in the NRL and proving yourself. I've always been that type of person who lets my actions do the talking."

With the PNG Chiefs representing one of the most significant expansions in the modern era of the competition, Peters believes the project holds enormous potential.

“PNG is a massive opportunity for the game," Peters said.

“My family and I have really enjoyed being over here, but if the opportunity arises, I'll certainly look at the NRL.

“It would be great to be able to prove myself back in the NRL at some stage."