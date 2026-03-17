With reports of unrest at the Canterbury-Bankstown Bulldogs surrounding Bronson Xerri, there are a handful of NRL clubs monitoring the situation closely.

Xerri was dropped to the NSW Cup this week, which has sparked discussion about whether his future remains at the Bulldogs.

After reports surfaced that he is closing in on a request to be released from Belmore, it has caught the attention of rivals.

The Sea Eagles would be an ideal fit for Xerri, with Reuben Garrick moving to the Sydney Roosters, which opens a vacant spot in their backline for a strike centre.

Even if it was an immediate release, the Sea Eagles' backline currently finds itself under pressure, and the inclusion of Xerri would benefit the side's attacking spark.

Along with the Perth Bears and Gold Coast Titans, who would be two candidates ready to splash cash on Xerri's signature if he were to come on the market.

As reported by the Daily Telegraph, the Tigers are also monitoring the situation closely.

With Taylan May and Starford Toa's injury clouds causing disruption and Luke Laulilii signing with the Perth Bears, there are spots up for grabs in Benji Marshall's lineup.

It is unclear when Xerri will return to the top grade for the Bulldogs, with the club's head of football, Phil Gould, assuring on Nine's 100% Footy on Monday, that he will find his feet.

“Don't you worry about Bronson, he'll be right,” Gould said.

“Team list Tuesday comes out tomorrow, I don't know, I don't pick the team.”

The Bulldogs will face the Canberra Raiders in the nation's capital on Thursday night.