The Canberra Raiders newest recruit, Zac Hosking, has admitted that he "begged" his former team to release him from his contract.

Preparing to appear for his third NRL team in three years, Hosking has struggled to maintain a regular spot in the team for the Panthers and Broncos and was unlucky to miss out on competing in the 2023 NRL Grand Final.

Hosking, who moved from the Brisbane Broncos to the Penrith Panthers ahead of the 2023 campaign, managed 21 games for the men from the foot of the mountains in 2023 and was due to be off-contract at the end of 2024.

Now with the Raiders, Hosking revealed this week that he "begged" the Penrith Panthers to let him go from the final year of his contract to play under Ricky Stuart from this season until at least the end of 2026.

"Canberra made a play for me before I signed with Penrith, and I nearly came but opted to go with Penrith," Hosking said at a press conference earlier this week.

"When I became off-contract on November 1 they were pretty quick to come back in to try and get me again, straightaway I knew they really valued me.

"I had to weigh-up the options ... this is certainly the best one; not just contract-wise but being able to play in the NRL every week as well and develop my game.

"I had to beg and ask if (Penrith) would let me go, so it took a while for that to happen.

"But luckily for me, they parked the business stuff and saw it from my perspective and let me go."

The Canberra Raiders confirmed Hosking would switch from Penrith on a three-year deal, locking him into the nation's capital until at least the end of 2026.

Embed from Getty Images

The club's recruitment manager, Joel Carbone, said he would be a great addition to the side.

“The Canberra Raiders are incredibly excited to announce the signing of Zac Hosking. In the brief time we've known Zac, and through watching him play in the NRL over the last few seasons, it's evident that his work ethic, ability, and character will be great additions to our Club," Carbone said.

"He also adds some versatility to our squad having played several positions in his career and we're delighted to have him on board.

"We'd like to take this opportunity to thank the Penrith Panthers for their professionalism and transparency throughout this process.”

Penrith releasing Hosking means they will go in a different direction for 2024, while the second-rower will likely join Hudson Young in the back-row at the green machine this year, although Elliott Whitehead is still a chance to start.

The club also have Corey Harawira-Naera on the books, although it's unclear when or if he will be cleared to play again after a medical issue mid-last year.