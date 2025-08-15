After only seven matches for the Canterbury Bulldogs over the last two seasons, hooker Jake Turpin is reportedly in talks with one of the club's biggest rivals as he attempts to continue his rugby league playing.

Moving to the Belmore after a one-year stint with the Sydney Roosters, Turpin has failed to grab a spot in the first-grade line-up and looks destined to be at a new team come 2026.

As reported by News Corp, Turpin is currently entangled in talks with the Manly Sea Eagles, who are looking to replenish their dummy-half stocks with Lachlan Croker's long-term future in doubt due to multiple concussions.

At 28 years of age, he would provide valuable experience to the younger hooker's coming through the ranks, having played over 80 matches in the NRL and also spent time in the Melbourne Storm and Brisbane Broncos systems.

The talks between Turpin and the Sea Eagles come as Bulldogs teammate Blake Wilson has reportedly agreed to a two-year contract to join the club from 2026 onwards.

A handy back-up winger, Wilson is only 24 and still relatively at the beginning of his career, having only ever made 27 appearances in first-grade.

However, the Noosa Pirates junior is set to depart the Bulldogs at the end of the season and move to a new club for a change of scenery as he looks to push for a regular spot in an NRL side.

This will see him contend with Clayton Faulalo, Reuben Garrick, Lehi Hopoate, Tolutau Koula, Jason Saab, Tom Trbojevic and Tommy Talau for a spot in the back-line.

"I want to stay. I love the club and I love all the boys and the supporters are great as well," Wilson told Zero Tackle in May.

"If I can stay, I definitely want to stay... I love how we train, and it's everything I want to be a part of."