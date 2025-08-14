Canterbury Bulldogs winger Blake Wilson has reportedly joined one of the team's biggest rivals on a two-year deal after not being offered a contract extension by his current club.

One of five players at the Bulldogs that remain uncontracted for the 2026 NRL season, Wilson has unfortunately seen himself fall down the pecking order in recent months.

This has seen him overlooked in favour of veterans Enari Tuala and Marcelo Montoya, as well as rookie Jethro Rinakama, who has played in the last four matches after earning Under-19s NSW Blues honours earlier in the season.

A handy back-up winger, Wilson is only 24 and still relatively at the beginning of his career, having only ever made 27 appearances in first-grade.

However, the Noosa Pirates junior is set to depart the Bulldogs at the end of the season and move to a new club for a change of scenery as he looks to push for a regular spot in an NRL side.

According to The Daily Telegraph, Wilson has agreed to terms on a two-year contract which will see him link up with the Manly Sea Eagles next season, adding depth to their outside back stocks.

This will see him contend with Clayton Faulalo, Reuben Garrick, Lehi Hopoate, Tolutau Koula, Jason Saab, Tom Trbojevic and Tommy Talau for a spot in the back-line.

Only featuring in six first-grade matches this season, the move to the Northern Beaches comes after he was linked with a move to the Parramatta Eels at the end of last season and told Zero Tackle earlier in the year that he was determined to remain at the Bulldogs.

"I want to stay. I love the club and I love all the boys and the supporters are great as well," Wilson told Zero Tackle in May.

"If I can stay, I definitely want to stay... I love how we train, and it's everything I want to be a part of."