Newcastle Knights coach Justin Holbrook has revealed he expects clarity on his halves combination within the next few weeks, as the club works through a crowded playmaking picture ahead of the 2026 NRL season.

Speaking on SEN 1170 Breakfast, Holbrook confirmed the Knights are still some way from locking in a definitive pairing, but is confident a first-choice duo will be in place by the time Newcastle run out for their season-opening clash in Las Vegas.

"To be honest, I'll probably use the next three weeks on it," Holbrook said.

"I'll use the next few weeks shuffling guys around, figuring out the side of the field they're going to play on, and it'll work itself out."

The Knights boast no shortage of options, with Dylan Brown, Fletcher Sharpe, and Sandon Smith all in the mix.

Brown, who arrives on a reported 10-year, $13 million deal from the Parramatta Eels, is a certainty to feature in the halves if fit, though whether he lines up at halfback or five-eighth remains undecided.

Smith, recruited from the Sydney Roosters, adds further flexibility, capable of playing both hooker and in the halves, while also competing with Phoenix Crossland for the No.9 role.

Holbrook stressed the club is determined not to repeat the instability of recent seasons, after former coach Adam O'Brien used 29 different halves combinations across six years.

"I understand I've got to get that settled so we can get on with it," Holbrook said.

"But the players themselves have been fine.

"They don't care what side they play and what position, obviously, they all want to be in the side, but I'll fit them all in."