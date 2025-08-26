Gold Coast Titans CEO Steve Mitchell has seemingly admitted there is a chance David Fifita will not be at the club in 2026.

The edge forward, who is rated as one of the best in the game on his day, has had a woeful 2025 season under Des Hasler's coaching, not helped by a constant ankle problem that has required multiple surgical procedures.

While he has played just a handful of games, the former State of Origin player was also dropped to the Queensland Cup at one point and has been constantly in media speculation regarding whether he will remain at the club or not.

The South Sydney Rabbitohs have seemingly become his most likely destination, with super coach Wayne Bennett even admitting he would like to bring the Queensland player to Maroubra.

Speaking on Fox Sports' show NRL 360, though, Mitchell said he just wants to see Fifita playing footy, whether that's on the Gold Coast or not.

"I'll answer it like this. We don't talk recruitment or contracts, but we want Dave playing footy,” Mitchell said on the show.

“We want him up and going as a 25-year-old. When he's on, he's the best second rower in the game. Whether it's here or somewhere else, we want him playing footy.”

The comments from Mitchell came on the same day the Titans sacked Des Hasler.

The veteran will see out the season for the Gold Coast before being replaced by Josh Hannay, with the Titans confident he will be able to steer the club in the right direction.

The Titans have had a rough two years under Hasler, and are currently struggling to lock down captain Tino Fa'asuamaleaui beyond the end of next year.

The key State of Origin level forward is contracted to the end of 2033, but has player options rolling through his contract from the start of 2027.

He has already suggested through his management that he will test the open market from November 1, while the Titans also face a struggle in retaining talented playmaker Jayden Campbell.

Mitchell said Hannay and his experience in the Queensland camp would put the club in the best position to retain those players.

“I think that puts us in a good position to have a really honest conversation (with those players) about the future and what Josh's vision is for the program and what success looks like, so those conversations should be positive,” Mitchell said.

The Titans will likely pick up the 2025 wooden spoon with just two rounds remaining in the campaign before being able to attempt a reset under Hannay.