Sharks great Paul Gallen has tipped Broncos young gun Payne Haas to go close to winning the NRLPA Players' Champion Award, potentially edging out favourite Sea Eagles superstar Tom Trbojevic.

Haas and Trbojevic join Bunnies playmaker Cody Walker, two-time winner James Tedesco and reigning champion Nathan Claery as the finalists for the NRLPA top gong.

A stellar 2021 campaign has placed Trbojevic as the likely winner, having recorded 27 tries and 28 try assists in his 17 appearances this season and leading Manly to a preliminary final.

TOM TRBOJEVIC

Fullback Sea Eagles 2021 SEASON AVG 1.6

Tries 1.5

Try Assists 6.5

Tackle Breaks

Cleary and Walker will also be in strong contention for the crown, also leading their sides to deep finals runs.

Haas is the only player among the five finalists that didn't reach finals this year, with the Broncos managing a 14th-placed finish with a 7-17 record.

The Broncos prop has been a shining light in a dull season for the Red Hill club, recording a stellar tackle rate and tally of metres gained in 2021.

Speaking on Wide World of Sports, Gallen labelled Haas a "genetic freak" that is sure to contend closely with Trbojevic for the honours of the NRLPA Players' Champion.

"He's the Broncos' best player week in, week out, so he'll probably go very close (to beating Trbojevic)," Gallen said.

"He's an absolute genetic freak. I've got to say, in my time in rugby league, I've never seen a guy have so many physical attributes.

"He's big, he's strong, he's fast, he's powerful, he's got footwork. He's got everything you want as a rugby league player.

"He is the best front-rower in the competition, without a doubt, and just (has) so many strings to his bow.

PAYNE HAAS

Prop Broncos 2021 SEASON AVG 161.8

All Run Metres 0

Tries 3.2

Tackle Breaks

"He'll go close to winning it."

The award will be announced on Grand Final day - Sunday, October 3.