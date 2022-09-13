Player agent Braith Anasta has revealed a contract decisions for Cameron Munster is looming, but admitted the star playmaker is confused over his future.

Munster has been the subject of constant speculation over his future this year, and Anasta - who serves as his player agent - has previously indicated at least three or four clubs have expressed interest in Munster.

It has been widely understood that Munster's preference is to remain in the Victorian capital, however, salary cap constraints may ultimately prevent that from happening.

The Storm have already re-signed representative calibre trio Jahrome Hughes, Ryan Papenhuyzen and Harry Grant to long-term, big-money deals, and it has stretched the club on how much money they will be able to move Munster's way.

The first reported contract offer was in the vicinity of $750,000, well short of the money that was reportedly coming from the Dolphins, who have been rumoured to have up to $1.3 million per season in the bank for the Storm star.

While Munster shut down any idea of an early exit from Victoria, he is a Queenslander and returning home to finish his career could be appealing, even with a revised offer from the Storm in recent times.

Speaking to The Daily Telegraph though, Anasta confirmed that the talks over his contract have been delayed to let the season finish, with it "playing on his mind."

“He is very confused," Anasta commented.

“That is why I put the discussions back (until the Storm’s season was over). I haven’t spoken to him because for the first time I could tell it was really playing on his mind.

“So as exciting as the situation is to be in, it is a really tough one. I honestly have no idea right now what he is going to do. That will all come to a head pretty shortly I should imagine.”

Anasta said decision time has now arrived though, with November 1, the date he can sign with rival clubs, now approaching rapidly.

“Cameron will make a decision on whether he will stay in Melbourne or not, as discussed with (Storm chairman) Matt Tripp, I would assume over the next few weeks,” Anasta said.

“I am either going to fly to Melbourne or he will fly here (to Sydney) and have a game of golf and we will discuss it in detail and see where his head is at and what the final decision is.”

It comes after former Storm legend Cameron Smith suggested on SEN Radio that if Munster was going to stay in Melbourne, he would have already signed.

Anasta also confirmed that it won't only come down to the Dolphins or Storm as Munster weighs up his future.