The Dolphins have moved to cool speculation that Kodi Nikorima could be pushed out by the incoming arrival of Super League star George Williams, with coach Kristian Woolf insisting the club's focus is on depth rather than displacement in their halves.

Super League star George Williams is expected to join Redcliffe, with the 31-year-old's move understood to have been decided at the end of last season. Woolf shared that "those things can be confirmed at the appropriate time".

Williams' return to the NRL would mark his first appearance in the competition since his 2021 stint with the Canberra Raiders, which ended abruptly following an immediate release and a sour exit.

His expected arrival had already fuelled speculation around the future of current Dolphins playmaker Kodi Nikorima, particularly given the club's growing depth in the spine.

However, Woolf has moved to ease those concerns, stressing that the Dolphins see value in both players as they prepare for the demands of the NRL season.

"One thing I will answer there is that you can never have too many good players," he said per AAP.

"We've had seven guys involved in Origin in the last game, and I am not sure what is around the corner for the next Origin. It is a six-week period where you need wins, and you need depth and good players to do that. You also need competition in the team."

Williams' experience is expected to add another layer of competition in the halves, rather than simply replacing existing talent.

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Despite the looming arrival, Woolf has also made clear the club's desire to retain Nikorima, who has been in arguably the best form of his career during the current campaign.

"He is obviously playing some of his best footy at the moment. It is something we'd like to get done," Woolf said.

"There is a desire from him as well. There are always constraints with the salary cap, but if we can figure it out, we certainly will, and hopefully that happens sooner rather than later."

For Nikorima, the feeling appears mutual, with the 32-year-old confirming he is open to extending his stay.

"I'd love to stay here, Brissy is home," Nikorima said.

"I'm an inaugural player here, so I'd love to continue that.

"I obviously know this is a business at the end of the day. I do have options elsewhere, which I'm going through now with my management."

Nikorima suggested a resolution was imminent.

"You guys will soon know in the next couple of weeks," he said.

The Dolphins are currently sitting third on the ladder and are working towards their first finals appearance since their inception into the NRL in 2023.

Their form will be tested on Saturday as they are set to face the second-place Warriors at Suncorp Stadium.