Parramatta Eels outside back Sean Russell has been sanctioned by the NRL's match review committe over a dangerous tackle on Tallis Duncan during Thursday night's loss against the South Sydney Rabbitohs.

Russell, who is heading to the Perth Bears next year, was pinged with a Grade 1 dangerous contact charge, however, will not face a suspension.

The low grading of the charge means Russell will only face a fine, and being a second offence on his rolling record means he will pay either $1800 with an early guilty plea, or $2500 if he fights and loses.

The offence came as the Rabbitohs scored a try on the right-hand side through Tallis Duncan, taking the scoreline to 20 points to 12 about 12 minutes into the second half.

Duncan, who scored after battling his way through the line off a nice short ball from Jye Gray, was hit in the face by Russell's outstretched boot as he dove over to score.

While Russell was not sanctioned on field with a sin bin, it was determined him extending his leg and boot towards Duncan was an intentional play, and penalised with an extra shot at goal.

Latrell Siegwalt missed the kick from the try-scoring position, but converted the second opportunity from right in front.

Russell has until midday (AEST) on Saturday to determine his plea.