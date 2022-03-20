Wests Tigers half Jackson Hastings is likely to spend a fortnight on the sidelines for a dangerous throw on Tex Hoy during yesterday's demoralising loss to the Newcastle Knights.

The 26 points to 4 scoreline, where the Tigers completed at just 60 per cent and held only 40 per cent of the ball, is set to be made worse by Hastings being suspended.

The incident, on Tex Hoy, occurred early in the contest, with both Hastings and Joe Ofahengaue involved in a tackle which was penalised as a dangerous throw on the young Newcastle fullback, who was filling in for Kalyn Ponga.

Ofahengaue escaped with a Grade 1 charge for the tackle, meaning he gets away with a fine, however, Hastings was hit with a Grade 2 dangerous throw by the match review committee.

Should he take the charge to the judiciary and lose, he will face a three-match ban, making it likely he will simply accept the early guilty plea and have a fortnight out suspended.

In a game where the Tigers never threatened with the football in hand and only crossed for their first try in the 75th minute, Hastings and co half Luke Brooks struggled to direct their team or look comfortable in front of over 23,000 fans.

It means the Tigers are now zero and two to start the season, having lost to the Melbourne Storm last week.

They play the New Zealand Warriors next week, before facing a difficult month against the Gold Coast Titans, Cronulla Sharks, Parramatta Eels and South Sydney Rabbitohs.

With Adam Doueihi out until at least Round 8 as he recovers from an ACL injury, it's likely that Jock Madden will come into the side and start in the halves alongside Brooks for the next fortnight as Michael Maguire's side desperately search for their first victory of the season.

Hastings has until midday tomorrow to decide whether he will take the early guilty plea or proceed to a judiciary hearing.