Gold Coast Titans head coach Des Hasler has hit out at speculation over his future, saying he has no intentions of walking away from the club.

The Titans suffered their latest loss to the Parramatta Eels on Sunday evening, keeping them pinned to the bottom of the NRL ladder.

The performance came after a surprise but impressive win over the Manly Sea Eagles in their last outing, but the Titans missed the mark in plenty of areas against Parramatta.

Journalist Brent Read put it to Hasler after the game during the post-match press conference that he could walk away from the club at the end of the year, whether he is sacked or not.

Hasler, though, shut down the idea.

"No, they're just whispers, mate. It's just rumour and innuendo," Hasler said.

Hasler reportedly has clauses in his contract that mean the club will be able to move him on at the end of the year - his second in charge at the Titans - if he doesn't make the finals.

Despite the congested nature of the ladder, the Titans will need to have a dramatic turnaround in the remaining rounds of 2025 to make the top eight.

Hasler admitted his side isn't where he wants it to be.

"I don't know if there's speculation that's been reported, but obviously, sitting in last position that we don't want to be in," Hasler said.

"We thought coming in like it's very tight there at the bottom. In those sides, it's pretty congested.

"That's why tonight's game was so important for us. And I thought we were in it, we had a good chance of playing it. We can only keep trying and keep working at it."