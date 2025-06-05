Gold Coast Titans head coach Des Hasler has been handed a final warning over comments made against NRL match officials.

The Gold Coast coach has had a number of outbursts directed at officials this year, with his side currently sitting at the bottom of the NRL ladder.

The most recent outburst came on Saturday after a controversial no-try decision against his side during a loss to the Melbourne Storm.

In one part of his commentary on the decision, Hasler simply said, "Kasey [bunker official Kasey Badger] got it wrong, again."

That hasn't gone over well with the NRL, which issued Hasler a final warning on Thursday afternoon.

"The NRL has issued Gold Coast Titans coach Des Hasler with a final warning for direct and targeted criticism of NRL Match Officials," the NRL wrote in their notice.

"The final warning relates to comments made by Mr Hasler following Round 13 of the 2025 NRL Telstra Premiership, as well as previous public statements regarding officiating.

"Mr Hasler has been reminded of his obligations under the NRL Rules and Code of Conduct as well as his general responsibility as a sporting leader.

"Negative public remarks about Match Officials significantly hinder the recruitment and retention of Match Officials at the community and pathways tiers of the game.

"All Rugby League participants are reminded to respect Match Officials who perform a vital role within the game."

Hasler is the second coach this year to be issued a final warning by the NRL after North Queensland Cowboys boss Todd Payten was met with the same notice several weeks ago.