The clause triggering an automatic extension of Des Hasler’s contract is once again in the limelight as rumours resurface that Hasler is back under pressure to retain his job following Manly’s recent stumbles.

SEN Radio’s Michelle Bishop has reported that the club have decided to keep the clause, ensuring Hasler is unlikely to have his contract extended beyond 2023.

The news comes just weeks after the Pride Jersey fiasco, after which Manly owner Scott Penn advised Hasler could be coach for ‘as long as he wants’ following the leadership he displayed during the controversial time.

“I’m not going into details (about the contract),” Penn said in the aftermath.

“We’ve got rolling extensions (built in) and for Des, an automatic renewal based on performance. It’s sensible. But at the same time, Des is there for as long as he wants to be.”

At the time it seemed like a show of support for the coach in the aftermath of a divisive time, but according to Bishop that isn’t necessarily the case and the clause may be a double-edged sword that provides the club with the excuse they need to move Hasler on.

“(Hasler) has a clause in his contract that would’ve activated for him to continue through 2024 should he make the top eight,” Bishop said.

“The board is staying with that, even with the pride round fiasco… effectively giving up two points and cruelling Manly’s chances.

“The board has retained the contract as is. There was no leniency under the circumstances.”

“You’d have to imagine right now Des Hasler is one very nervous man.”

The Sea Eagles are currently on a three-game losing streak and have only the smallest of possible chances to still qualify for this year’s finals series.

They face the last-placed Gold Coast Titans this Sunday afternoon at 4.05pm (AEST). Kieran Foran has been named in the halves for Manly, facing the side he’s committed to joining from next year.