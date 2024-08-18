North Queensland Cowboys coach Todd Payten has heaped praise on the returning Jake Clifford after he piloted the side to a heavy win over the Canberra Raiders in Townsville on Saturday evening.

Clifford was called into the side for the axed Chad Townsend ahead of Saturday's crunch clash with the Raiders, and the new halfback didn't disappoint, running on two try assists and making a staggering 197 metres with the ball in hand throughout the 42 points to 4 drubbing.

Payten said Clifford's growth has been impressive.

"I'm happy for the kid [Clifford]. He left our club a few years back I'd say a boy and he has come back a man. He had a fair bit of growing up to do, but he has worked really hard, his attitude has been great throughout this whole season," Payten said on Clifford's return during his post-match press conference.

"His form along with Tom Duffy is a big part of why the [QLD Cup team Northern Pride] sit on top of the competition and he earned his spot here tonight and took it.

"He has left a lot of family, had a kid while he was away. Things didn't work out for him at Newcastle, went over to England which was a big step for him and you can just see the way he carries himself since he has come back. He carries himself more confident in his own ability, he understands where his strengths lie, he is a terrific family man, he is here at home now and I know all our players play better when they are happy and he is just an example of that."

Clifford seemed to fit right into a new halves combination with Tom Dearden, having previously played two games at five-eighth while Dearden was on State of Origin duty, and one at halfback earlier this season.

"I thought he was really good tonight. He defended really well, took his opportunities and ran the ball well. He did a great job for us tonight," Dearden said on his new halves partner.

The Cowboys, who have a bye next weekend, have now all but mathematically clinched a finals spot, but could still make a play for the top four if they can snag wins against the Melbourne Storm and Canterbury Bulldogs in their final two games, as well as have other results go their way.