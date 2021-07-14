Ray Hadley, host of The Ray Hadley Morning Show on 2GB, has sounded off on news that the Bulldogs are potential suitors for former Dragons prop Paul Vaughan, telling Fox's NRL 360 that the last thing coach Trent Barrett needs is "another problem".

Rumours have been swirling around where Vaughan may land following his sacking by the St George Illawarra Dragons on Tuesday 6 July.

Vaughan was released by the team following a party held at the players' home on Saturday 3 July where he, along with 12 of his teammates, were in violation of NSW Public Health Orders and the game’s biosecurity protocols.

Hadley's adamant disapproval of a linkup between Vaughan and the Bulldogs stems from his understanding that Canterbury and new head coach Trent Barrett were "getting rid of people who weren’t worthy of wearing the colours of the Bulldogs".

“I’d be astounded, absolutely astounded, if he signed Paul Vaughan," Hadley said.

“I’m not saying Vaughan won’t have a future somewhere, but the last thing Trent Barrett needs at a struggling club is to import another problem.

“He’s got enough problems he’s trying to get rid of at the end of the season without getting another one.”

Barrett, who joined the club as head coach this year, has had a season ripped with disappointment. Urged by many prior to his onboarding that "the Bulldogs is an absolute mess. Behind the scenes, it is a toxic mess".

From the start, Barrett's time at Canterbury has been an uphill battle. Many, including Barrett, understand that the only fix to the longstanding issues facing the club is with a drastic shift in culture, both from a team and organisational level.

With Josh Addo-Carr, Matt Burton, Matthew Dufty and Brent Naden all joining the squad in 2022 and the Dogs reportedly well in the hunt for Broncos star Tevita Pangai Jr., the addition of Vaughan has understandably shocked Hadley.

Hadley went on to say that the Dragons board were fed up with Vaughan when they decided to cut ties with the forward and rip up his hefty contract.

“I can tell you from speaking to members of the board they were thrilled to farewell the bloke.

“He’s been very hard to manage. I think if the Bulldogs look at it and the board at the Bulldogs look at it – and they’re in a deal of pain and need to sign some players – they need players who would bring a different culture to the club.

“I don’t think Paul would bring that culture unless he’s changed dramatically in the last week.”