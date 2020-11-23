South Sydney have announced the re-signing of Keaon Koloamatangi until the end of 2023.

The 22 year-old made his debut in round four this season and has been rewarded for a terrific maiden year in first grade.

Rabbitohs Head of Football Mark Ellison spoke about the John Sattler Rookie of the Year award winner’s commitment to the club.

“Keaon is a very exciting, young talent and we’re very happy to have him on board long term,” Ellison told the club website.

“One of the highlights of 2020 was seeing him make his debut and, more importantly, work hard to maintain his spot in the top 17 over the rest of the season.

“Keaon is a fine young man from a great family, is a proud product of the South Sydney Juniors system, and we’re really excited to see him progress to greater things throughout his career in the red and green.”

Koloamatangi spoke about his excitement for the future of the Rabbitohs.

“I’m really happy to have my contract sorted. I don’t really see myself playing anywhere else. My heart is here at Souths,” Koloamatangi said.

“I love the boys and the staff here and I feel that we can do something special in the next couple of years.

“It’s an amazing team we have here and the competition for spots in the forwards will help me improve my game, as well as make me a better player and a better person.

“I also want to thank our Members who are the most passionate and vocal Members in the competition. I can’t wait to play in front of you all and represent you again next year.”