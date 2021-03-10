Gun Rooster Victor Radley faces suspension after being involved in an altercation at a party in December, reports Channel 9’s Danny Wedler.

The NRL is currently probing the incident and reportedly close to reaching a verdict, with a suspension and potential fine looming.

“It relates to a party incident in December last year,” Weidler reported on Channel 9.

“The NRL have been looking at this altercation for quite some time. I believe they are coming close to a conclusion on the Victor Radley matter.

“Victor Radley is likely to have a suspension and possibly a fine relating to this altercation.

“He’s been out of football due to an ACL injury for most of last year.

“Unfortunately for the Roosters, they really missed him on the field, and they could be missing him some more if he is fined and suspended by the NRL.”

Radley appeared in just seven NRL matches in 2020 after an ACL injury cut his season short.

The lock has played 62-first grade games since making his debut in 2017.