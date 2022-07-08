Tyson Frizell has reportedly told the Newcastle Knights he will take up a player option to remain at the club in 2023.

Frizell joined the Knights from the St George Illawarra Dragons at the start of the 2021 season, having played for the Red V between 2013 and 2020, where he played 165 games and made a name for himself as a mainstay in both the New South Wales State of Origin and Australian Test team.

He has since fallen out of the Kangaroos' team, and while injured last year, was included in the Blues' squad for Game 1 this year, but never made it onto the field.

Signing a two-year deal with a player option for a third at the Knights though, The Daily Telegraph are reporting he has now taken up his player option to remain with the Knights until at least the end of 2023.

His form has hardly waivered at the Knights though despite the odd injury headache, which kept him to 19 games last year and has meant he has only made 13 appearances out of a possible 15 to date this season.

He has already scored three tries this season though, is running for a tick over 100 metres per game and tackling at almost 95 per cent efficiency.

The 30-year-old has made over 200 NRL appearances and also brings untold experience to the Knights' outfit, having begun his career in 2011 with the Cronulla Sharks.

Set to captain the Knights against the Rabbitohs in Round 17 against the South Sydney Rabbitohs, Frizell is an undoubted important cog in the Knights' machine, while him taking himself off the potentially open market dwindles the number of players for struggling clubs to chase even further.