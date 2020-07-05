Blake Green has vowed to play on in 2021 despite being unwanted at the Warriors beyond this season.

Warriors owner Mark Robinson publicly announced Robinson and Gerard Beale would not be re-signed as the club aims to distance themselves from players managed by the controversial Isaac Moses, who also represented recently sacked coach Stephen Kearney.

Green put the contract issues aside to lead the Warriors to a 26-16 win over the Broncos at Central Coast Stadium on Saturday.

The 33-year-old captained the side in the absence of the suspended Roger Tuivasa-Sheck and produced a try and assist to secure the win.

After the game, Green spoke about his passion for the sport and intention to extend his 168-game career.

“I love footy. I still want to keep playing. Hopefully I can be of some use to someone,” Green said after the win.

“We’ll see how the next couple of days plays out. Obviously the fallout from a few things that happened this week, hopefully, something comes up.”

Despite the disappointed not receiving a new contract, Green said he will continue to play his role in the team as they challenge for the finals.

“It irritated me a little bit but the club’s made a decision and I can’t do anything about that, so I’ll just keep playing my role in the footy team and do as best I can.”