Melbourne Storm hooker Harry Grant has requested a release from the club to join Wests Tigers for the 2020 season.

Grant was set to be part of the history breaking loan-swap deal with Tigers centre Paul Momirovski for the upcoming season – with both players returning to their employers at the conclusion of the 2020 campaign – before the league denied the clubs to finalise the deal due to Melbourne’s salary cap restrictions.

The 22-year-old officially requested an immediate release from the Storm on Monday, with a return to Melbourne at the end of the season still in mind.

Melbourne are unlikely to let Grant move on after Kiwi international Brandon Smith suffered a facial fracture that will rule him out for the start of the season. Smith sustained the injury during the All Stars game on Saturday where he was seen as best afield and is expected to miss four to six weeks.

Melbourne are yet to make an official call on Grant, but are unlikely to let him depart following Smith’s setback.

Grant’s current contract places Melbourne in a tough situation, as an option for Grant to leave the club if Cameron Smith opts to play on next year. Grant is currently contracted until 2022 but could leave his role with the Victorian club as the former Maroon and Kangaroos captains potential replacement.

With both Cameron and Brandon Smith remaining at the club, Grant will be further pushed away from any NRL opportunities and has been limited to just the two league appearances.

Grant is seen to be one of the most exciting prospects in his position and is looking to move to the Tigers to further develop his game at the highest level.

“For my development, I believe the next step for me is to play NRL and unfortunately I won’t get too many games at Melbourne,” Grant told the Sydney Morning Herald.

“I’m hoping for [a release]. As selfless as it would be for the club, long-term it would benefit the club.

“I’m open to it, the Tigers are open to it but whether the Storm is, I’d have to sit down and have a chat with [coach] Craig Bellamy and [CEO] Dave [Donaghy]. I don’t know how it works, if I go now they might have to sign a new player and be in the same boat (with the salary cap).

“What I need now development-wise is to play footy at a higher level at NRL. I might have to chase that elsewhere and the Tigers is a good opportunity for both parties.”

If Grants request to join the Tigers is denied by the Storm, then the vacant no.9 jersey may just be available to Billy Walter – the son of Queensland coach Kevin – if Michael Maguire sees him as the best replacement for Robbie Farah.