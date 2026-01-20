Former English forward James Graham has revealed he has not been approached, and would likely feel out of his depth, if he were offered the England coaching job.

Fresh off a 3-0 whitewash loss to Australia in the Ashes, England is looking for a new coach after cutting ties with Shaun Wane.

It has been theorised in recent times by super coach Wayne Bennett, who also coached England at one point, that Sam Burgess, who is currently coaching in the English Super League, could team up with James Graham to co-coach the nation.

The pair have playing experience on both sides of the world, and while Burgess is now coaching in the Super League, Graham is cutting out a successful media career in Australia.

Speaking on his The Bye Round Podcast, Graham said that, while he has been half-daydreaming about it, he has not been approached and would feel out of his depth taking over for the World Cup.

"I have not been approached by anyone, and it's weird cause my first instinct would be no because I don't feel like I've got the runs on the board to take on such a serious job in such a serious tournament,” he said on the podcast.

"Part of me thinks I'll be doing it an injustice, and that is the initial genuine response. I care about England's chances of winning, and I don't know if me being in the camp does that mean (I'm a) bit selfish.

"We all day dream about what we do or what we don't do. I have been half day-dreaming about me and Sam getting at each other."

It's understood Australian assistant Willie Peters, who is also coaching in the Super League, is the favourite to take over the role.