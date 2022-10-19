Sharks skipper Wade Graham doesn't have a deal for 2023 yet, but that hasn't stopped him from laying out his thoughts on where the game can improve in terms of the player's collective bargaining agreement (CBA).

Graham, who was awarded the Rugby League Players Association's Dennis Tutty award earlier this year for his work in advancing and protecting players' rights, has long been a respected voice on such matters.

Writing for News Corp, the back-rower listed three areas outside of the salary cap that are important during the current negotiations of the new CBA - agreement rights, transfer windows, and player support programs.

It was his perspective on a transfer window that caught eyes, believing that the NRL must persist with its current free agent model.

“It's well known the players are against any changes to our current free agency model.” he wrote.

“It's on everyone to make the current system work because we haven't seen anything that fairly balances the risk on players or supports clubs trying to rebuild a roster.”

The prospect of a transfer window has long been discussed in the NRL, but player opposition has always been very vocal.

On agreement rights, he discussed the necessity of players' involvement in decisions that directly affect the game.

“What we must have, though, is a clear framework that trusts us to help make decisions on matters that directly impact our employment,” he wrote.

And on the player welfare front, he wrote about how the game must allow the RLPA to expand and take more control of welfare matters, especially with retired players.

“Players want to establish a Past Player Program and Medical Support Fund for male and female players. We want to expand the Injury Hardship Fund to start taking better care of those who dug the well for current players,” he wrote.

Under the current system, the RLPA does not have the autonomy from the NRL to make such funds or programs, which is why Graham is calling for the power to do so.

Negotiations are ongoing, and Graham's respected voice in this area may be giving us a glimpse of what the future CBA will look like.

Any significant deviations from these points may shroud the entire game in uncertainty, but for now, both parties are continuing in good faith.