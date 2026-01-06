Canterbury Bulldogs boss Phil Gould has delivered a positive preseason update on a pair of key stars, revealing Jacob Kiraz has enjoyed the best off-season of his career while providing clarity on Mitch Woods' fitness status.

Responding to fan questions on social media, Gould singled out Kiraz as a standout performer across the summer, suggesting the explosive outside back has taken another significant step ahead of the 2026 campaign.

Kiraz emerged as one of the Bulldogs' most reliable strike weapons last season and appears poised to build on that form, with Gould's endorsement only fuelling expectations of a breakout year under Cameron Ciraldo.

Gould also addressed concerns surrounding halfback Mitch Woods, confirming the young playmaker has been working with the rehab group on a restricted training load.

“Mitch has been with the rehab group on restricted training for a while… nothing major,” Gould wrote on X.

“He hit a couple of speed bumps in the pre-Christmas period.

“Hoping to see him back with the main group soon…. Looking forward to seeing Mitch this season.”

While Gould stopped short of guaranteeing Woods' Round 1 availability, the update suggests the issue is being managed conservatively rather than pointing to any long-term setback.

The comments provide Bulldogs fans with a mixed but encouraging outlook, touching on a flying Kiraz leading the way through the preseason, and a highly rated young half tracking in the right direction as the season opener approaches.