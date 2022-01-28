The Bulldogs have locked in another signing for 2022, with the Tigers agreeing to release young centre Reece Hoffman to the club.

Making his debut in the centres for the Wests Tigers in 2020, and with a three-year contract coming to an end at the end of this year, it was reported yesterday that the joint-venture were set to release him in the coming days to the Bulldogs.

The former Queensland-under 18 player was touted as an excellent junior talent when he signed with the Tigers, however, has failed to kick on in first-grade.

The Bulldogs confirmed it was a one-year contract for Hoffman, while Tigers CEO Justin Pascoe thanked the youngster in a club statement.

“On behalf of all at Wests Tigers, I’d like to thank Reece for his efforts since joining the club in 2020,” Pascoe said.

“Reece is a great young man, and we wish him all the best in the next steps of his career.”

Hoffman has traditionally played in the centres during his time in junior rugby league and in the Tigers New South Wales Cup program, however, Gould said he foresaw a positional change for the youngster in a Tweet..

"I believe Reece will develop into a very good NRL back-row forward. He's about to transition from being an outside back, to training him to become a forward," Gould wrote.

He also flagged that Hoffman would commence his time with the Belmore-based club in the New South Wales Cup.

I believe Reece will develop into very good NRL back-row forward. He’s about to transition from being an outside back, to training him to become a forward. It will take some time, but I am patient & I believe he will work hard at it. This is advantage of having own NSW Cup team. https://t.co/K6Es1qcHmH — Phil Gould (@PhilGould15) January 27, 2022

In further good news for the Bulldogs, Gould ruled out any notion of a player swap, with Hoffman set to take up the final position on Canterbury's roster.

It's understood Hoffman will commence training with the Bulldogs next week.