The Wests Tigers are set to make a somewhat surprising roster decision by letting youngster Reece Hoffman depart the club, with reports suggesting he is bound for the Canterbury Bulldogs.

A former junior State of Origin star, Hoffman played for the Queensland under-18s team in 2019 before making his NRL debut in Round 9 of the 2020 season.

As yet however, he has struggled to turn that into a more consolidated run in first grade.

He was part of the development squad again in 2021, however the 20-year-old has failed to add to his one appearance at first-grade level.

It's now being reported by George Clarke of AAP that he is set for an imminent release, with the Canterbury Bulldogs set to swoop for his signature immediately.

Would expect young Wests Tigers backrower/centre Reece Hoffman to get a release from the club in next few days. Was part of same red-hot 2019 junior QLD side as Niu, Hamiso, Coates, Walker, Simpkin, Walsh etc. Wouldn't be surprised to see him land at the Dogs. #NRL — George Clarke (@GLR_Clarke) January 27, 2022

Hoffman was due to move into the top 30 squad for the Tigers during the 2022 season, having been originally signed to the Tigers on a three-year deal. 2022 was due to be the last year of that contract.

Like many juniors, Hoffman's development has been stunted by the lack of reserve grade rugby league over the past two years, owing to the coronavirus global pandemic.

The centre is rated as an enormous talent and could fit in amongst a young backline at the Bulldogs, however, would likely be behind the likes of Aaron Schoupp, Brent Naden and Braidon Burns for a spot in the centres if he was released to Belmore.