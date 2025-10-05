The Canterbury Bulldogs have added further depth to their backline stocks, welcoming a last name of Belmore royalty into the club's ranks in 2026.

During the Burleigh Bears' State Championship clash against the New Zealand Warriors on Sunday, Bulldogs boss and Channel 9 commentator Phil Gould revealed the star side's fullback, Nick O'Meley, is Bulldogs-bound in 2026.

The electric outside back, who is the son of Bulldogs legend and 2004 premiership winner Mark O'Meley, will join the club next season with the hopes of securing a full-time contract, after inking a reported train-and-trial deal with the side, according to the Daily Telegraph.

O'Meley has shown glimpses of brilliance out the back for the Bears in 2025, scoring seven tries in eight matches, winning the QLD Hostplus Cup Grand Final with the side.

O'Meley will be hoping to leapfrog the likes of Connor Tracey, Kade Dykes, Raymond Puru and other hungry fullbacks to hopefully earn an NRL call-up with the Dogs.